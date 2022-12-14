Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
fox13news.com
HSCO: Pilot suffers minor injuries in Brooksville plane crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A pilot is recovering after being involved in a plane crash Friday afternoon in Brooksville. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, there was one person on the single-engine plane when it crashed at the Brooksville Tampa Bay Regional Airport. FOX 13 has learned that the...
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
suncoastnews.com
Mother killed in murder-suicide, 5-year-old wounded, Pasco sheriff says
Mother killed in murder-suicide, 5-year-old wounded, Pasco sheriff says. A man shot and killed his wife, wounded his daughter and killed himself late Dec. 13, according to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.
1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Land O' Lakes
One person died after a shooting in Pasco County Tuesday evening, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Dade City Man Arrested In Hit And Run Of Motorcyclist In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An 80-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged in a Wesley Chapel hit and run that happened on December 6. David Julian Weaver, 80, of Dade City, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious
FHP arrests driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Sheriff: Florida father shoots wife, 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after her father shot her and fatally shot her mother before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Marchmont Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes....
Gibsonton family says thieves stole daughter’s ashes
A Hillsborough County family told 8 On Your Side they need help after thieves broke into their car stealing their daughter's ashes over the weekend.
Hudson Woman Killed, Man In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Runs Red Light In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 49-year-old Hudson woman was killed in a crash that happened around 2:25 pm on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue. At the intersection of Little Road, a car turned left
villages-news.com
21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car
A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Deputies let Florida man go before pulling him over a second time, leading to arrest
A Florida man is still behind bars Wednesday in Franklin after being caught with drugs and leading officers on a long chase.
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside. Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.
Florida woman accused of repeatedly ramming SUV with kids inside
A Florida woman is accused of repeatedly ramming an SUV with children inside.
Lanes reopen after major crash snarls traffic on I-75 north in Wesley Chapel
Traffic has slowed to a crawl on I-75 north after a major crash near Wesley Chapel.
