Land O' Lakes, FL

fox13news.com

HSCO: Pilot suffers minor injuries in Brooksville plane crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A pilot is recovering after being involved in a plane crash Friday afternoon in Brooksville. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, there was one person on the single-engine plane when it crashed at the Brooksville Tampa Bay Regional Airport. FOX 13 has learned that the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car

A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside. Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.
TAMPA, FL

