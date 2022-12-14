A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO