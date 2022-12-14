Read full article on original website
Police search for two women accused of stealing man’s Rolex watch, credit card in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video at a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale suspected of stealing a man’s pricey timepiece. According to detectives, the women met a man outside the bar, and he took them to his place...
ATLANTIC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT “FATBOY” CHARGED WITH KIDNAP, LED COPS ON CHASE
HIGH-SPEED CHASE ENDS IN FIRE NEAR PALMETTO PARK AND I-95 IN BOCA RATON. STARTS IN DELRAY BEACH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach High School Student whose nickname is “Fatboy” is facing multiple charges — including kidnap, hit and run, fleeing police, […]
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
‘I thought I was going to be killed’: Florida elderly woman allegedly robbed, kidnapped by couple in lottery scam
An elderly woman in Florida was robbed and kidnapped by a couple in a lottery scam, police said.
Police arrest suspected thief that stole from Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who looted a South Florida business is now behind bars. On Thursday, Alberto Daniel Cruz Hernandez, 31, was arrested after being accused of robbing a Burlington Store in Hialeah. According to detectives, Hernandez entered the business and took about $5,000 worth of...
SWAT negotiations underway after barricaded man threatens to harm self
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has barricaded himself in a Miami home. Police closed off an area near Northwest 15th and 53rd Street, Friday morning. On Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., Miami police were called to the location about a man who made threats to harm himself. SWAT officers on the...
Former pastor accused of stealing over $18k from elderly couple
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former pastor has been arrested after allegedly defrauding an elderly couple out of thousands of dollars. Police said 63-year-old Yvonne Hampton-Barley, a resident of Miami Gardens, posed as the couple’s daughter to add her name to their home deed. Detectives also discovered she...
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
Forensic scientist explains DNA technology linking Baby June’s mother to crime
(WSVN) - Arya Singh, the mother of a newborn baby, appeared in court one day after her arrest. A judge denied the 29-year-old bond, Friday afternoon. Baby June, a name created by detectives on the case, was found in an inlet in Boynton Beach four and a half years ago.
Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry
MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money. "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after leaving the scene of a fatal accident on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Richard Paul Kline fled after striking 43-year-old Javier Efrain Pacheco with his 2005 Ford Explore just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Armed suspect tried to get onto elementary school campus in Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FL– An elementary school in Miami-Dade County was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday after an armed man tried to get onto the campus. The suspect was found…
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
BSO solves nearly 30 year old Pompano Beach murder cold case
Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family.
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
