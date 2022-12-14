ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Former pastor accused of stealing over $18k from elderly couple

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former pastor has been arrested after allegedly defrauding an elderly couple out of thousands of dollars. Police said 63-year-old Yvonne Hampton-Barley, a resident of Miami Gardens, posed as the couple’s daughter to add her name to their home deed. Detectives also discovered she...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money.   "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
HIALEAH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after leaving the scene of a fatal accident on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Richard Paul Kline fled after striking 43-year-old Javier Efrain Pacheco with his 2005 Ford Explore just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 12.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.  
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL

