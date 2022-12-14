Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
seattleschools.org
Happy Holidays to Rainier Beach High School Students and Families!
From all of us at Rainier Beach High School, we wish you Happy Holidays, a safe and restful Winter Break, and a fantastic New Year! We love you and are looking forward to seeing you in 2023!. Please refer to this Community Holiday Resources page as needed, prepared by our...
seattleschools.org
Rainier Beach Holiday Community Resources
We hope the resources listed below are helpful during the holiday season and beyond. For help re-filling your oil tank, please complete the energy assistance application and include the most recent copy of your oil delivery receipt. Apply online or download the form and return by email, mail, or drop...
seattleschools.org
B.F. Day Incoming Kindergarten School Tours Jan 10, 26 & Feb 2
Registration opens January 3, 2023 for the 2023-24 school year. February 1 – 28 is the SPS Open Enrollment window. B.F. Day will be hosting incoming kindergarten tours on the following dates:. January 10 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. February 2 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. January...
seattleschools.org
Feb 9th: Open House at 6 PM
The Center School will be hosting an Open House for prospective 2023-2024 students and families on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 6 pm. Please email Ms. Tracey, Secretary/Registrar for a Parking pass. Please park at the Memorial Stadium Parking lot next to MoPop Museum. The Center School (TCS) is a...
seattleschools.org
Snow Day Remote Learning Schedule
In the event of inclement weather (snow or ice), Seattle Public Schools may pivot to a remote learning day. This will help us not have to extend the school year into July. The first day of Snow Day Remote Learning will have a two hour late start. Any subsequent days will start at 8:00 a.m.. Attendance will be taken at the start of the school day and the office will reach out via email or text to check on your student if they are marked absent. Below are the bell schedules for both late start and regular start.
seattleschools.org
MCHS Student Speaker Shines at School Board Meeting
MCHS Student speaker shines at the Dec 14, 2022 Seattle Public School Board Meeting. Our esteemed student, Sarah da Silva Jackson, currently a junior taking Running Start classes at our North Seattle College campus, represented Middle College at the December 14, 2022 Seattle Public School Board Meeting. Sarah’s riveting 2-minute...
seattleschools.org
9th & 10th Grade Upward Bound Application Due 2/10/23
Do you have friends or family that are 9th or 10th-grade students at Franklin? If so, tell them our online application is ready! The deadline for the application is February 10th!!. Link to application: https://bit.ly/22seaub If your friends, family, and peers want to learn more about the program or have...
seattleschools.org
Scholarship Bulletin
Scholarships are a type or grant (monetary gift) for students use in paying for after high school training and college programs. Scholarships are available for students as early as Elementary and continue through Grad School. Federal and State programs provide over 46 billion dollars in student aid and private companies, community organizations, civic groups, foundations and religious organizations provide an additional 3 billion dollars in scholarships.
Comments / 0