In the event of inclement weather (snow or ice), Seattle Public Schools may pivot to a remote learning day. This will help us not have to extend the school year into July. The first day of Snow Day Remote Learning will have a two hour late start. Any subsequent days will start at 8:00 a.m.. Attendance will be taken at the start of the school day and the office will reach out via email or text to check on your student if they are marked absent. Below are the bell schedules for both late start and regular start.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO