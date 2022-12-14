Read full article on original website
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami Shores. According to Miami Shores Police, 56-year-old Mary Lee Houlihan was last seen on Wednesday near Northeast 92nd Street and First Avenue. Houlihan stands 5 feet, 3 inches...
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
SushiMas to Open Fort Lauderdale Location
The sushi brand opened in Wynwood in 2020 and is starting to take off in South Florida
WSVN-TV
SWAT negotiations underway after barricaded man threatens to harm self
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has barricaded himself in a Miami home. Police closed off an area near Northwest 15th and 53rd Street, Friday morning. On Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., Miami police were called to the location about a man who made threats to harm himself. SWAT officers on the...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
WSVN-TV
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations
(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
WSVN-TV
Steak Frites with Peppercorn Sauce / Semilla, Miami Beach
A South Florida chef adds a French flair to a classic meal. It’s time to grab a Bite With Belkys. 4 New York Strip Steak (6 to 8 oz) or Filet Mignon. Season steak with salt and pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over med-high, add...
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
WSVN-TV
Sunbeam Polar Express delivers presents in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is giving back for the holidays. The Sunbeam Polar Express made it’s annual trip to drop off Christmas gifts at Miramar City Hall collected by tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce. Officers on Tuesday escorted trucks filled with toys for...
