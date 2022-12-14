ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
SWEETWATER, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami Shores. According to Miami Shores Police, 56-year-old Mary Lee Houlihan was last seen on Wednesday near Northeast 92nd Street and First Avenue. Houlihan stands 5 feet, 3 inches...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations

(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade County acquires Girl Scout property in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County announced the acquisition of the 20-acre Camp Choee property from the Girl Scouts Council of Tropical Florida, located at 11300 SW 158 Street. The purchase was authorized by a resolution sponsored by Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and executed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Parks) and Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Departments.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunbeam Polar Express delivers presents in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is giving back for the holidays. The Sunbeam Polar Express made it’s annual trip to drop off Christmas gifts at Miramar City Hall collected by tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce. Officers on Tuesday escorted trucks filled with toys for...
MIRAMAR, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy