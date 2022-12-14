Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the holiday season is a joyous time, it can come with a lot of sadness and loneliness. Many people have experienced loss like never before, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make holidays like Christmas different from years past. Those losses include loved ones, jobs, homes and relationships.
KBTX.com
Go Texan dance and auction to raise money for scholarships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your hat and shine your boots! It’s almost time for the Brazos County Go Texan annual auction and dance. The scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be a live and silent auction with...
KBTX.com
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
KBTX.com
A Reason To Dream to host Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer this weekend
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is gearing up for a weekend of spreading holiday cheer!. For the second year in a row, A Reason To Dream will carol their way to two nursing homes and several businesses throughout the Brazos Valley. The nonprofit’s main purpose is to promote...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Age appropriate devices for kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This holiday season, parents may be considering the gift of technology for their kids. However, there are concerns about if some of these so-called devices are age appropriate for the younger generation. Parents may also want a device with parental controls that address concerns like security, screen time monitoring and content filtering.
KBTX.com
College Station toddler gets to spend Christmas at home after beating cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas came early for one College Station 3-year-old and her family this year. Back in late 2020, Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was only 18 months old. Ivy’s parents, Guy and Paige Holmes, both said they remember getting the call that changed their lives like it was yesterday.
KBTX.com
Indulge this holiday season with brunch at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about the menu at Another Broken Egg, you often think of typical breakfast items like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, but the restaurant also offers a plethora of brunch items you’ll love like the short rib. The short rib is served over grits...
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
KBTX.com
Holiday shopping stays busy, despite inflation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Inflation is weighing heavy on the wallets of holiday shoppers this year. Experts say consumers will pay nearly seven percent more on holiday gifts this year, compared to what they did in 2020. Chrissy Sayers and her family have owned Bird’s Nest Gifts and Antiques for nearly...
KBTX.com
Salvation Army of Bryan College Station kicks off Angel Tree distribution
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station distributed gifts for Christmas to families in need on Thursday. A total of 1,200 families with over 2,800 kids qualified for the program this year. That’s a record number of kids in need. There were bikes, toys and really any gift you could think of going to families across the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
KBTX.com
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: Avoiding Scams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of the usual hot home on the market, real estate expert Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about how to avoid scams when you’re renting, buying, or selling a home. “If something seems to good to be true, it usually is,” Ruffino said....
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
KBTX.com
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
KBTX.com
Simple ways to winterize your home for cooler weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures drop for the winter season, it’s important to make sure your home is prepared. Real estate expert Jen Zweaicker says there are some easy ways to ensure the safety of your home. The most serious issue to take care of is carbon monoxide,...
KBTX.com
From the Ground Up: 4-H poultry judging team wins big at national competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos County students have been honored as the nation’s best 4-H poultry judging team. Marisa Goode, Summer Halbert, Scarlett James, Victoria Lowe, and coach Monica James with Brazos County 4-H represented the state of Texas in poultry judging at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Ky. The conference gave students a chance to interact with leaders from the poultry industry, learn more about future careers, and demonstrate their skills to industry experts.
KBTX.com
New Goodwill retail store will open next year in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from Heart of Texas Goodwill:. Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a new 15,000 sq. ft. retail store and donation center to be constructed on Highway 6 in College Station. The former Harley...
KBTX.com
StageCenter Community Theatre sells out “A Christmas Story” play
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The StageCenter Community Theatre is in its last week of “A Christmas Story” the play, and it’s proven to be a crowd favorite. The show, which ends Dec. 17, has sold out of all tickets. This is the theatre’s first time putting on the production, and the director, Keith Marrocco, said the cast does a great job at bringing out the humor in the show.
Comments / 0