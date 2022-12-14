COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station distributed gifts for Christmas to families in need on Thursday. A total of 1,200 families with over 2,800 kids qualified for the program this year. That’s a record number of kids in need. There were bikes, toys and really any gift you could think of going to families across the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO