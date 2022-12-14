Read full article on original website
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight
After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst. Even though Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak, they are still considered favorites to win...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Thursday Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Being shorthanded didn’t stop the Miami Heat from defeating the Houston Rockets 111-108 for their third straight road win. -Tyler Herro once again came through with a big game. After scoring 35 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, he delivered the best game of his career. He finished with a career-high 41 points and a franchise-record 10 3-pointers.
Game Preview - Hawks at Hornets
QUESTIONABLE Hayward (Shoulder) Hawks: OUT Clint Capela (Calf strain), Dejounte Murray (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE John Collins (Ankle) The Hornets, losers of six straight take on the Hawks, losers of back-to-back games. This one is the classic tale of the stoppable force meets the moveable object. Both teams have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to injuries, but the Hornets are finally getting some of their guys back. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returned on Wednesday and his wizardry was on full display. Tonight, Charlotte expects to get Gordon Hayward back from a long injury absence. The Hawks and the Hornets have developed a solid rivalry over the past few years, and tonight should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. While neither team has an overly efficient offense, they both support below average defenses and points won't be hard to come by.
Thunder Gameday: Yet Another Matchup Against Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder have only played 28 games this season, but will match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time tonight. To this point in the season, Minnesota has the 2-1 season series lead, but Oklahoma City could even it up tonight. When these teams...
Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng to Miss Time With Injury
Oklahoma City announced Thursday that rookie forward Ousmane Dieng will miss at least the next six weeks with a small, non-displaced fracture in his right wrist. The official report noted he will be re-evaluated after that six-week time period. Dieng's injury was suffered during the OKC Blue's road game in...
Getting Above .500 Next Goal For Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat lost their season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls. Since, they have fought to get above the .500 mark. They have their first opportunity against Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m., in Mexico City. "I think we...
Kings’ Mike Brown Explains What Went Wrong vs. Embiid, 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers expanded their win streak on Tuesday night at home. With the Sacramento Kings in town for the first and only time this year, the Sixers came out firing and looking for a second-straight blowout victory after dealing with multiple overtime scenarios over the last week. Through the...
Orlando Magic Shock Atlanta Hawks 135-124
It would be difficult for the Atlanta Hawks to perform worse than they did in Memphis on Monday night. Yet, tonight's game against the Eastern Conference bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic was much uglier. Atlanta surrendered 50 points to Orlando in the first quarter and fell behind by 29 points in the...
Should the Wizards Trade Bradley Beal?
Our NBA insiders are debating the biggest topics in the league. Is it too early to start looking at Bradley Beal as someone Washington should look to move?. Howard Beck: A Bradley Beal-Kristaps Porzingis duo is not getting you anywhere really. At best they're a first-round-and-out team. So where are they?
Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds
The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
