ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Melissa Gorga glam up to attend Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody premiere

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Joe and Melissa Gorga of the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise attended the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody premiere in NYC on Tuesday night.

The longtime husband and wife, both 43, put on a loved-up display as they walked the red carpet together.

The real estate developer wore a cream sweater while his spouse dazzled in a sparky brown dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4Ydq_0jhlCCy800
Date night: Joe and Melissa of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Franchise attended the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody premiere in NYC on Tuesday night

Joe, who's the younger brother of Teresa Giudice, wore a long gold chain around his neck.

He teamed belted black pants with his snug crew neck sweater, which showed off his fit physique.

Per usual, his hair was cut into a low buzz and his graying beard was meticulously groomed and trimmed.

He lovingly wrapped an arm around his stunning partner's lower back as they walked the step-and-repeat at Lincoln Square Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Re7u1_0jhlCCy800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgV5f_0jhlCCy800
Lovey-dovey: The longtime husband and wife, both 43, put on a loved-up display as they walked the red carpet together

Melissa beamed for flashing camera bulbs as she stood proudly beside her husband of 18 years.

The mother-of-three looked amazing as she flaunted her trim and toned figure in the clinging gown.

It featured long sleeves, a high neck collar, cutouts at her rib cage, and flattering ruching at the center.

The fashionista finished the presentation with a pair of metallic brown open-toe heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjlXR_0jhlCCy800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzcAA_0jhlCCy800
Coordinating: The real estate developer wore a cream sweater while his spouse dazzled in a sparky brown dress

The active mom and influencer flashed her impressive abs in the look, which was simultaneously modest and sexy.

The Bravo TV personality's rich brunette hair was styled in a middle part and loose, flirty waves.

Her waist-length locks streamed over her chest as they framed her flawlessly made up visage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZMbV_0jhlCCy800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdKgF_0jhlCCy800
Impressive: The mother-of-three looked amazing as she flaunted her trim and toned figure in the clinging gown

Gorga — who shares Antonia, 17, Gino, 14, and Joey, 12, with her husband — donned a bronzy hue on her eyelids.

Her high cheekbones were accentuated with a dusting of contour and blush, and she highlighted her plump pout with a moisturizing nude lippy.

Melissa added a pair of large hoop earrings and she drew attention to her creamy nude manicure with glinting rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEcY0_0jhlCCy800
Beauty: Melissa added a pair of large hoop earrings and she drew attention to her creamy nude manicure with glinting rings

The I Wanna Dance with Somebody release has been two years in the making, and leading star Naomi Ackie said she's excited for it to come out.

'I've been having this project to my life for about two years now, from getting the part to this moment, so it's the best bit — when people get to watch it,' she said on Good Morning America ahead of the premiere.

For the role, she said she received approval and guidance from the family of the singer — who passed away at the age of 48 after an accidental overdose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQfgD_0jhlCCy800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ9pp_0jhlCCy800
Upcoming: Naomi Ackie will be portray the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit

Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
NEW YORK STATE
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Us Weekly

Melissa Gorga Is ‘Confused’ By Her Feud With Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: There Are a ‘Lot of Inconsistencies’

Totally lost. Melissa Gorga opened up about the complicated nature of her feud with Teresa Giudice — and the surprise of hearing Luis Ruelas call husband Joe Gorga a “good guy.”  “It’s very confusing,” Melissa, 43, told Page Six on Thursday, December 8, referencing her and Joe's months-long feud with the Standing Strong author, 50, and […]
TMZ.com

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Home Raid Turns Up Counterfeit Designer Bags, Fake Bling

Jen Shah seems to have a thing for counterfeits ... because the feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star was sitting on a treasure trove of knockoffs ... including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The List

Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023

It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
bravotv.com

Here’s Why Teresa Giudice Kept Joe’s Last Name After Marrying Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member also revealed what Louie thought about her decision. Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas exchanged vows in August, but she has yet to take his last name — and as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she plans to keep it that way.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was reportedly “blindsided” by her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s decision to divorce. Lenny has a girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa. Katharina alleged that Lisa was aware of her relationship with Lenny. Meanwhile, poor Lenny was fading under the stress of dealing with both his wife and his girlfriend. In a hot […] The post Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say

It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Assistant Tells Jury Her Interview ‘Wasn’t Truthful,’ Disavows Claim She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot Her Former Boss

Megan Thee Stallion‘s former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris testified Wednesday that she never saw Tory Lanez shooting a gun the night Megan was shot in her feet. She told a prosecutor trying to convict Lanez of assault that she made statements that “weren’t accurate” in a recorded September interview partly played for the jury.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Is Adorable In Black & White Snowsuit Arriving In Aspen With Kylie Jenner: Photos

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter Stormi to a fun-filled trip to Aspen ahead of the holidays. The makeup mogul and the adorable 4-year-old were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the little fashionista slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Justin and Hailey Bieber move into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s former building

Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are Tribeca’s latest celeb residents — renting a sprawling condo at 195 Hudson St., Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal. But they’re not the first big-name residents to live in this address. The building, standing on the corner of Hudson and Desbrosses streets, was formerly home to Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the two were even married there in 2008) as well as “RHONY” star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The Biebers’ new fourth-floor rental comes with three bedrooms and 2½ baths in a 2,312-square-foot, gut-renovated space that last asked a cool $22,000 a month. It’s in a brick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

706K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy