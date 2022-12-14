Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Melissa Gorga glam up to attend Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody premiere

Joe and Melissa Gorga of the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise attended the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody premiere in NYC on Tuesday night.

The longtime husband and wife, both 43, put on a loved-up display as they walked the red carpet together.

The real estate developer wore a cream sweater while his spouse dazzled in a sparky brown dress.

Joe, who's the younger brother of Teresa Giudice, wore a long gold chain around his neck.

He teamed belted black pants with his snug crew neck sweater, which showed off his fit physique.

Per usual, his hair was cut into a low buzz and his graying beard was meticulously groomed and trimmed.

He lovingly wrapped an arm around his stunning partner's lower back as they walked the step-and-repeat at Lincoln Square Theater.

Melissa beamed for flashing camera bulbs as she stood proudly beside her husband of 18 years.

The mother-of-three looked amazing as she flaunted her trim and toned figure in the clinging gown.

It featured long sleeves, a high neck collar, cutouts at her rib cage, and flattering ruching at the center.

The fashionista finished the presentation with a pair of metallic brown open-toe heels.

The active mom and influencer flashed her impressive abs in the look, which was simultaneously modest and sexy.

The Bravo TV personality's rich brunette hair was styled in a middle part and loose, flirty waves.

Her waist-length locks streamed over her chest as they framed her flawlessly made up visage.

Gorga — who shares Antonia, 17, Gino, 14, and Joey, 12, with her husband — donned a bronzy hue on her eyelids.

Her high cheekbones were accentuated with a dusting of contour and blush, and she highlighted her plump pout with a moisturizing nude lippy.

Melissa added a pair of large hoop earrings and she drew attention to her creamy nude manicure with glinting rings.

The I Wanna Dance with Somebody release has been two years in the making, and leading star Naomi Ackie said she's excited for it to come out.

'I've been having this project to my life for about two years now, from getting the part to this moment, so it's the best bit — when people get to watch it,' she said on Good Morning America ahead of the premiere.

For the role, she said she received approval and guidance from the family of the singer — who passed away at the age of 48 after an accidental overdose.