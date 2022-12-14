Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Champions For Life | Grant Football Rallies For 3-AA State Title
Grant Football Program Goes From Winless To Limitless After 2008 State Champion Alumni Inspire Bowl Game Greatness In Wild Finish. In North Sacramento, what’s behind you can help you overcome the obstacles ahead. With under 20 seconds left in the CIF Division 3-AA State Championship Bowl Game, and all...
SFGate
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband's slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
Mediterranean spot Acre Restaurant prepares for grand opening at Oakland's Market Hall
The restaurant will open with a dinner menu only and eventually offer lunch.
SFGate
Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found
BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
SFGate
Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
SFGate
Fatal Collision Reported On Southbound Highway 101
SAN JOSE (BCN) A fatal collision was reported early Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. Lanes of the highway were still blocked as of shortly...
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatal 2-Vehicle Collision Closes Mariposa Road At Austin Road
STOCKTON (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred in Stockton early Wednesday when two cars collided near the intersection of Mariposa Road and Santa Ana Way on the city's far east side. The CHP responded to a 5:11 a.m. report of the collision to find a vehicle...
Oakland CVS pharmacy slated to close in the new year
The store is scheduled to close Jan. 9.
Report: 4 die when car crashes into tree, catches fire in California
Four people reportedly died Wednesday night when a driver crashed into a tree in Granite Bay.
Co-founder of California's Christopher Ranch, Gilroy Garlic Festival dies
"He made the Garlic Capital of the World something truly special."
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
SFGate
Man Dies After Pickup Truck Overturns Wednesday Night
VALLEJO (BCN) A man in his 20s died after his pickup truck overturned while traveling from eastbound state Highway 37 to westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. involving a silver 2005 Nissasn Titan that...
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle
NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to Cedar Boulevard for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fremont, was traveling north...
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
SFGate
Vice Mayor Fined Thousands For Government Ethics Violations
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
Comments / 0