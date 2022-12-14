Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Related
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
CNY high school swim powerhouse looking for new home after Cazenovia College announces closing
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Fayetteville-Manlius boys and girls swim teams, each among the best in Section III, will soon need new waters to splash about. The Hornets used Cazenovia College as their home pool. But the college recently announced it will be closing after the 2023 spring semester.
Syracuse hasn’t lost to Cornell in more than 50 years, but the Big Red can play (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its last non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday as it hosts Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 127th meeting between Syracuse and Cornell. Syracuse has played more games against Cornell than any other school except for Colgate (174 games).
House of the Week: A ‘team effort’ was needed to restore this historic Fayetteville house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – Looking through the windows of the historic house at 203 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville in 2019, Peter Olson must have wondered what his son Sven was getting him into. Sven, who lives in London and works as a banker, liked to seek out houses in...
Jim Boeheim on the death of Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
National champs! Cheers to Syracuse University men’s soccer team (Editorial Board Opinion)
Congratulations to the Syracuse University men’s soccer team and coach Ian McIntyre on their first-ever national championship. On Monday, the Orange defeated Indiana 7-6 on penalty kicks after playing to a 2-2 tie in two overtimes. Orange hearts stopped many times over the course of the tense, evenly played...
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed unanimously Wednesday with no discussion.
Ange Bradley, who turned Syracuse field hockey into a national power, has retired
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley is retiring after a 16-year tenure that turned the Orange into one of the most consistent winners in the sport. Bradley steps away after winning 75% of her games at Syracuse (246-82), including a national championship in 2015. SU’s field hockey title was the first won by any women’s program at Syracuse University.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads guilty to DWAI for arrest after school football game
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty Wednesday after he was charged in October with driving drunk after a school football game. Thomson, 48, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. He was first charged with driving while intoxicated after village police...
Today’s obituaries: William Baldwin Jr., 48, life member of Chittenango Fire Department
William Baldwin Jr., 48, of Chittenango, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec, 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. Born in Syracuse, he was a life resident of Chittenango, according to his obituary. He graduated from Chittenango High School where he played baseball and soccer and then played soccer at Jefferson Community College.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
How 10 CNY school districts put more sparkle and cheer into the holiday season (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of the biggest holiday traditions in schools across the country is the dressing up of classrooms, hallways and campuses in festive decorations that reflect the themes of the season. Syracuse.com surveyed Central New York districts to show off the cheery displays created by their students and...
Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities (list)
Some schools that did not close today have announced the cancellation of after-school activities due to the weather-related problems. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0