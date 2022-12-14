ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
Syracuse.com

Ange Bradley, who turned Syracuse field hockey into a national power, has retired

Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley is retiring after a 16-year tenure that turned the Orange into one of the most consistent winners in the sport. Bradley steps away after winning 75% of her games at Syracuse (246-82), including a national championship in 2015. SU's field hockey title was the first won by any women's program at Syracuse University.
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from 'snowy Syracuse'

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. "Let us start in snowy Syracuse," Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

