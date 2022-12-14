Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Public Health Partnering with Local Pharmacies for Free STI Testing
Linn County Public Health, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, local pharmacies, and Let’s Get Checked are partnering to offer STI testing at local pharmacies or at home. Testing is discrete and confidential. Individuals must be 18 years of age to access this service. STIs can cause serious...
cbs2iowa.com
UIHC announces visitor restrictions and screenings amid surging RSV, Covid and flu cases
Iowa City — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have announced new visitor screenings and restrictions as cases of RSV, Covid-19 and the flu continue to rise. Two visitor/support person is allowed per patient per day. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Surgical and procedural...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids child patients benefit from therapy equipment that mimics horseback riding
Patients at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Witwer Children’s Therapy (WCT) are benefiting from new equipment, which mimics that of riding a horse. St. Luke’s Foundation received a $17,281 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to purchase two MiraColt Horse Riding Simulators for both WCT locations.
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency Order issued after C6-Zero explosion in Marengo
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. The DNR issued the order saying the facility has a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.
cbs2iowa.com
Ingredion strike continues after 18 weeks with no resolution in sight
This week Ingredion released a press release to Cedar Rapids media about the current strike at it's eastern Iowa plant. Union members walked off the job August 1 over 'the outsourcing of the bargaining unit jobs, diminished seniority rights, the elimination of guaranteed days off, an expanded management rights clause, and a wage scale that will move many members’ wages backwards,' according to a union website.
cbs2iowa.com
No working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems in Marengo plant explosion
MARENGO, Iowa — The cause of the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo is still under investigation, but alarming safety concerns have become known. Iowa's News Now spoke with Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray, who said there were no working sprinkler systems or smoke detectors at the time of the explosion, which sent several employees to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC) with injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Valley Humane Society asks for pet food donations
The Cedar Valley Humane Society's Pet food pantry is seeing a rise in the number of individuals requesting assistance feeding their pets. The humane society says they've distributed over 7,000 bags and more than fifty thousand pounds of food to pets in need. We can help a few times to...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD canine officer gets new bullet, stab proof vest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Christmas came early for one of the canine officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) on Wednesday. Canine Officer Lara received new body armor to keep her safe. CRPD took to Facebook to share the news of her new bullet and stab protective vest,...
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds awards $8.2 million to UI for bioscience research and economic development
The University of Iowa will receive an $8.2 million grant from Gov. Kim Reynold's office for bioscience research. Part of the grant will be used to help renovate the space in the College of Pharmacy, rather than constructing a new building. The new top-floor space allows pharmacy faculty and students...
cbs2iowa.com
New non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. out of CID
Friday morning CID, Eastern Iowa Airport, announced it will now have direct flights from Cedar Rapids to Washington, D.C. (DCA). The daily flight will depart CID at 10:40am and arrive at DCA just before 2pm. The return flight leaves Washington, D.C. at 8:30am with a 10:05am Cedar Rapids arrival. Tickets...
cbs2iowa.com
Be a Santa to a Senior wrapping up for the holiday season
Organizers in Cedar Rapids are wrapping up the 18th annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program. Thursday night was the big gift wrapping event to get all the gifts ready for their recipients. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees across the area. People participate by visiting...
cbs2iowa.com
Fundraiser started to help Five Seasons Ski Team after sound equipment was stolen
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids waterskiing club is raising money to buy back thousands of dollars in equipment that was stolen from them. The Five Seasons Ski Team posted on their Facebook last week that two of their trailers were broken into and they are missing equipment needed to provide entertainment for the community.
cbs2iowa.com
Central City discusses controversial plan to dissolve fire dept. into Linn Co. 3rd Dist.
Linn County — There's some confusion over the future the Central City's Fire Department. They sent out a release last week saying the department was going to be dissolved, and that Linn County's third district crews would be in charge of handling fire calls in town going forward. City...
cbs2iowa.com
Morning accident in Cedar Rapids sends both drivers to the hospital
Linn County emergency crews were called to the intersection of Feather Ridge Road and Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids at 8:30 Thursday morning for two vehicle crash. In the intersection they found a white 2019 Dodge Caravan (Vinton Shellsburg School Bus) and a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup blocking most of Blairsferry Road.
cbs2iowa.com
Live nativity scene drive-thru open in Marion this weekend
Marion — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Marion is putting on a live nativity scene through Saturday. They're on C Avenue just north of Robins Road. More than 100 volunteers help put everything together, so people can drive through the scene and listen to a narration of the nativity story.
cbs2iowa.com
Veterans Memorial Commission hosts free Annual Veterans Holiday Meal
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Veterans Memorial Commission (VMC) hosted their Annual Veterans Holiday Meal at the Veterans Memorial Building Coliseum. Active military, veterans, and their families joined VMC for the free meal. This event was also hosted by:. Hy-Vee, Johnson Avenue. CR Care Committee. Park CR. Free...
cbs2iowa.com
Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges
On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
cbs2iowa.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison for Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Dimione Walker is sentenced to life in prison for murder in his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting. Walker was found guilty of shooting and killing Michael Valentine after a quick deliberation during his trial in November. Walker was convicted of murder...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Public Library Gingerbread House Contest voting now open
Voting is now open for the Cedar Rapids Public Library Gingerbread House Contest Sponsored by AARP Iowa. All cookie homes entered into the contest must have an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), which is a fully self-contained home on the same lot as the main house. Some prizes are awarded for...
cbs2iowa.com
Arson arrest made after September house fire in Cedar Rapids
An arrest has been made in relation to a house fire in September that injured a firefighter and a man who lived at the home. Jesse James of Iowa City has been charged with second degree arson for the fire that occurred at 2120 9th St SW on September 29.
Comments / 0