MARENGO, Iowa — The cause of the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo is still under investigation, but alarming safety concerns have become known. Iowa's News Now spoke with Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray, who said there were no working sprinkler systems or smoke detectors at the time of the explosion, which sent several employees to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC) with injuries.

MARENGO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO