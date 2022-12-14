ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Linn County Public Health Partnering with Local Pharmacies for Free STI Testing

Linn County Public Health, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, local pharmacies, and Let’s Get Checked are partnering to offer STI testing at local pharmacies or at home. Testing is discrete and confidential. Individuals must be 18 years of age to access this service. STIs can cause serious...
Emergency Order issued after C6-Zero explosion in Marengo

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. The DNR issued the order saying the facility has a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.
MARENGO, IA
Ingredion strike continues after 18 weeks with no resolution in sight

This week Ingredion released a press release to Cedar Rapids media about the current strike at it's eastern Iowa plant. Union members walked off the job August 1 over 'the outsourcing of the bargaining unit jobs, diminished seniority rights, the elimination of guaranteed days off, an expanded management rights clause, and a wage scale that will move many members’ wages backwards,' according to a union website.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
No working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems in Marengo plant explosion

MARENGO, Iowa — The cause of the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo is still under investigation, but alarming safety concerns have become known. Iowa's News Now spoke with Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray, who said there were no working sprinkler systems or smoke detectors at the time of the explosion, which sent several employees to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC) with injuries.
MARENGO, IA
Cedar Valley Humane Society asks for pet food donations

The Cedar Valley Humane Society's Pet food pantry is seeing a rise in the number of individuals requesting assistance feeding their pets. The humane society says they've distributed over 7,000 bags and more than fifty thousand pounds of food to pets in need. We can help a few times to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CRPD canine officer gets new bullet, stab proof vest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Christmas came early for one of the canine officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) on Wednesday. Canine Officer Lara received new body armor to keep her safe. CRPD took to Facebook to share the news of her new bullet and stab protective vest,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. out of CID

Friday morning CID, Eastern Iowa Airport, announced it will now have direct flights from Cedar Rapids to Washington, D.C. (DCA). The daily flight will depart CID at 10:40am and arrive at DCA just before 2pm. The return flight leaves Washington, D.C. at 8:30am with a 10:05am Cedar Rapids arrival. Tickets...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Be a Santa to a Senior wrapping up for the holiday season

Organizers in Cedar Rapids are wrapping up the 18th annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program. Thursday night was the big gift wrapping event to get all the gifts ready for their recipients. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees across the area. People participate by visiting...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Fundraiser started to help Five Seasons Ski Team after sound equipment was stolen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids waterskiing club is raising money to buy back thousands of dollars in equipment that was stolen from them. The Five Seasons Ski Team posted on their Facebook last week that two of their trailers were broken into and they are missing equipment needed to provide entertainment for the community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Morning accident in Cedar Rapids sends both drivers to the hospital

Linn County emergency crews were called to the intersection of Feather Ridge Road and Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids at 8:30 Thursday morning for two vehicle crash. In the intersection they found a white 2019 Dodge Caravan (Vinton Shellsburg School Bus) and a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup blocking most of Blairsferry Road.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Live nativity scene drive-thru open in Marion this weekend

Marion — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Marion is putting on a live nativity scene through Saturday. They're on C Avenue just north of Robins Road. More than 100 volunteers help put everything together, so people can drive through the scene and listen to a narration of the nativity story.
MARION, IA
Veterans Memorial Commission hosts free Annual Veterans Holiday Meal

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Veterans Memorial Commission (VMC) hosted their Annual Veterans Holiday Meal at the Veterans Memorial Building Coliseum. Active military, veterans, and their families joined VMC for the free meal. This event was also hosted by:. Hy-Vee, Johnson Avenue. CR Care Committee. Park CR. Free...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges

On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
IOWA CITY, IA

