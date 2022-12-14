ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

Parking in downtown Nashville will no longer be free starting in February 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WKRN

House fire under investigation in Columbia

The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

GALLERY: Historic Kentucky inn with ties to Nashville up for sale

CANTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A 226-year-old hotel nestled on the Cumberland River is on the market. The Brick Inn, also known as the old Canton Hotel, was built sometime between 1795 and 1805 when Nashville businessman Abram Boyd found a spot along the Cumberland River over the Kentucky border and fulfilled his dream of starting a hotel, according to Lake Homes Realty.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two residents displaced after house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashvillians have been displaced from their homes after a house fire Thursday. The Nashville Fire Department says the fire looks like it started with the furnace in the basement of the residence. At this time, no injuries have been reported. An investigation is underway...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in East Nashville

Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead. Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in …. Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ

Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN

