WSMV
Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
clarksvillenow.com
County moves forward with Clarksville parking garage, taking out bond for foundation costs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While the county has approved moving forward with the downtown parking garage, it was not without concerns over taking out a bond to help pay for the project. At the County Commission’s meeting on Monday, officials voted on a resolution authorizing a restated intergovernmental...
fox17.com
Firefighter who called Metro Council members 'white supremacists' could get $450,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year could be getting a $450,000 payout, according to a resolution filed last week. Joshua Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, filed a complaint against the department in April...
fox17.com
Parking in downtown Nashville will no longer be free starting in February 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.
Quarry causes chaos in community, council hears complaints
On Tuesday, an Ashland City council meeting heard from neighbors of a controversial rock quarry that they say has been operating illegally for two years and is now requesting a property rezoning.
WSMV
Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
WKRN
House fire under investigation in Columbia
The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee...
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
fox17.com
GALLERY: Historic Kentucky inn with ties to Nashville up for sale
CANTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A 226-year-old hotel nestled on the Cumberland River is on the market. The Brick Inn, also known as the old Canton Hotel, was built sometime between 1795 and 1805 when Nashville businessman Abram Boyd found a spot along the Cumberland River over the Kentucky border and fulfilled his dream of starting a hotel, according to Lake Homes Realty.
fox17.com
Two residents displaced after house fire in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashvillians have been displaced from their homes after a house fire Thursday. The Nashville Fire Department says the fire looks like it started with the furnace in the basement of the residence. At this time, no injuries have been reported. An investigation is underway...
WKRN
Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in East Nashville
Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead. Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in …. Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead.
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
fox17.com
Beacon Center's 2022 'Pork Report' addresses Nashville homeless pods, new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Beacon Center of Tennessee is diving deep into how the state is spending your tax dollars. The non-partisan free market think tank is detailing where the state fell short in spending your hard-earned money. The 2022 list proves it in 12 different examples of government waste.
mainstreetmaury.com
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
mainstreetmaury.com
EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ
Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
