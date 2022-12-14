NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.

