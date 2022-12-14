ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

News On 6

Work Almost Complete On McCollough Park Renovations In Tulsa

The finishing touches are underway now at McCullough Park after more than a year of work. The park was rebuilt with Vision dollars and it's going to have some new features that you won't find in any other Tulsa parks. News On 6's Emory Bryan has more on the story.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

106.9 K-HITS Collecting Diapers, Baby Items For Families In Need

Our radio partners 106.9 K-HITS are collecting diapers and baby items on Thursday for families in need. Donations will go to Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live with details on the drive. Thursday's event runs until 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa City Leaders To Redevelop Town West District

The City of Sapulpa is working to redevelop its Town West District creating a master plan that will help drive growth for the next 15 to 20 years. Economic Development Director Mark Lawson says Sapulpa is not maximizing the area's fullest potential, so they plan to redevelop about 450 acres around Interstate 44 in the Town West area. A major goal is to increase sales tax revenue in the district. City leaders have accepted proposals from firms to create the "Town West Sapulpa Master Plan" to help bring the area back to life.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Dozens Of Broken Arrow Teachers Awarded Classroom Grants

More than 40 teachers in Broken Arrow are getting hundreds of dollars for their classrooms next year. This is all thanks to grants from the Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation. Cayley Purcell, the Speech Pathologist and Teacher of the Year at Highland Park Elementary School in Broken Arrow, was excited...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event

Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Marine From Oklahoma Returns Home For The First Time In 3 Years

A Tulsa Marine is home just in time for Christmas. He has been stationed in Japan and has not been able to come home for the last three years. Waiting at the Tulsa International Airport, a family friend's sign showed it all: Corporal Riley Ingram has changed a lot in the three years he's been away.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Saint Francis Seeing Long Wait At Urgent Care Clinics

Saint Francis says it's seeing a record number of patients waiting to see a doctor at urgent care clinics. Dr. Scott Felten with the Warren Clinic in Broken Arrow says the clinics are averaging about 100 patients a day, and they want people to know there are other ways to get medical help.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Man Relieved After Police Recover Stolen Truck

TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa man is relieved that police recovered his stolen truck. TPD said the Flock camera system alerted them about the stolen truck and when officers tried to stop the driver, he ran from them. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us on the pursuit.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK

