The City of Sapulpa is working to redevelop its Town West District creating a master plan that will help drive growth for the next 15 to 20 years. Economic Development Director Mark Lawson says Sapulpa is not maximizing the area's fullest potential, so they plan to redevelop about 450 acres around Interstate 44 in the Town West area. A major goal is to increase sales tax revenue in the district. City leaders have accepted proposals from firms to create the "Town West Sapulpa Master Plan" to help bring the area back to life.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO