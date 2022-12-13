ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Seeks Exoneration In Murder After 28 Years In Prison, Following Confessions By The Alleged Real Killers

Another man who confessed to the killing years ago reiterated in court Monday that Lamar Johnson wasn't present at the time of Marcus Boyd's 1994 killing. A Missouri man who served 28 years of a life sentence for murder is seeking exoneration after two other people confessed to the killing. An attorney for the St. Louis prosecutor's office argued in St. Louis Circuit Court on Monday that a witness was falsely coerced into identifying Lamar Johnson, 49, as Marcus Boyd's shooter, leading to Johnson's wrongful 1995 conviction.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?

When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
