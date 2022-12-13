Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Oklahoma Brothers Exonerated Decades After Being Wrongfully Convicted In Separate Cases
Malcolm Scott spent more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Turns out, he wasn’t the only person in his family to be wrongfully convicted. Scott and his older brother Corey Atchinson were each convicted of separate murders in the 1990s and spent decades behind bars, before each was exonerated in a disturbing case of justice gone wrong.
Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement
A county judge ruled Aiden Fucci — who's accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey — will remain in solitary confinement at a Duval County Jail until his trial. A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden...
Man Seeks Exoneration In Murder After 28 Years In Prison, Following Confessions By The Alleged Real Killers
Another man who confessed to the killing years ago reiterated in court Monday that Lamar Johnson wasn't present at the time of Marcus Boyd's 1994 killing. A Missouri man who served 28 years of a life sentence for murder is seeking exoneration after two other people confessed to the killing. An attorney for the St. Louis prosecutor's office argued in St. Louis Circuit Court on Monday that a witness was falsely coerced into identifying Lamar Johnson, 49, as Marcus Boyd's shooter, leading to Johnson's wrongful 1995 conviction.
Grandmother Of Georgia Toddler Found Dead In Landfill Arrested For Contempt Of Court
Questions surround the recent arrest of Billie Jo Betterton — whose daughter, Leilani Simon, stands accused of murdering her 20-month-old son Quinton Simon — for contempt of court. The custodial grandmother of a toddler whose body was recently discovered in a Georgia landfill is now in jail herself.
Murder Arrest Leads To Unexpected Discovery Of Decomposing Pregnant Woman
Police sought 31-year-old Torrey Moore for the death of gas station employee Ayalew Wondimu, who was shot to death across the street from Moore's apartment. There, investigators found a pregnant woman in an advanced stage of decomposition. Maryland police got more than they bargained for when they went to arrest...
What Happened In The Sherri Papini Case? A Timeline Of The Infamous California Kidnapping Hoax
“Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies” explores the six-year saga of a shocking kidnapping hoax. Sherri Papini, the California woman who infamously staged her own kidnapping, began serving her 18-month sentence this month, msn.com reported. Papini’s elaborate hoax began in early November 2016, when she vanished after going...
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
Former South Dakota Police Chief Murdered Pregnant Fiancée And Blamed It On An Accident
On October 24, 2009, Russell Bertram, a former Sioux Falls, South Dakota police chief, called 911. He reported that while pheasant hunting his had shotgun accidentally went off as he loaded it back into his truck. The blast had hit his 26-year-old fiancée, Leonila “Nila” Stickney, in her chest. Bertram...
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
'We Never Gave Up Hope': Six Years After 10-Year-Old Arizona Boy Disappeared, His Adopted Mom Is Charged
“Jesse’s case has always been a priority for this department and we continue to seek justice for this little boy,” Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said Tuesday while announcing charges of abandoning or concealing a body against Crystal Wilson. More than six years after a 10-year-old Arizona boy...
Virginia Mother Missing Since 2001 Allegedly Killed By Husband Who's Reportedly Been Linked To Four Murders
Annie Doris Horne was 37 when she disappeared from her Richmond residence more than 21 years ago. Her husband, the late Thomas Horne, told reporters that on the night before Annie's disappearance, she woke him up "gasping for air." Police believe a missing Virginia woman was killed by her husband,...
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?
When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Man With Sharpened Teeth Allegedly Threatened To Bite Kidnapping Victim's Throat If She Didn't Obey
The Genesee Sheriff's Office alleges that Michael Barajas held a 20-year-old pregnant woman hostage for three weeks, threatened to kill her and allowed others to rape her repeatedly. A Michigan man is accused of holding a 20-year-old pregnant woman hostage for three weeks, sex trafficking her and threatening to bite...
Man Was On Phone With His Sister When His Girlfriend Shot Him To Death
Family meant everything to Michael Agerter. He was a proud new father and close with his siblings — then, he was on the phone with one of them when he was murdered by the mother of his child. Michael Agerter was born in 1985 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the oldest...
Missing Girl Aspen Jeter Found Alive With Dad Who’s Now Charged With Mom’s Killing
"Aspen is fine, and — she’s okay," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said following the recovery of the 5-year-old whose mother was found deceased. A 5-year-old South Carolina girl with disabilities who vanished for several weeks after her mother was found dead in their family’s home on Thanksgiving has been safely located, authorities said.
Former Babysitter Sentenced To Life For Killing Woman, Her Kid And Her Boyfriend
Steven Procopio was one of two people convicted in the 2018 murders of a women for whom he'd babysat, Nichole Pumphrey, her daughter, Amariah Emery, and her boyfriend, Lawrence Cannon. A Pennsylvania man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of the murders of three...
Elderly Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Killing Husband In 1987 Cold Case
Judith Ann Jarvis' murder charge comes 35 years after she told police that blood seen on her pajamas that night was her own — and caused by a goose bite. An elderly Pennsylvania woman has been charged with her husband's 1987 murder, more than 35 years after she told police that blood seen on her pajamas that night was her own — and caused by a goose bite.
Woman Who Watched Boyfriend Slaughter Six Members Of His Own Family Sentenced To 25 Years After Testifying Against Him
Jafeth Ramos testified against her boyfriend Diego Uribe earlier this year, describing how he had killed six members of his extended family one-by-one, including two children, as part of a 2016 robbery attempt. A Chicago woman who watched her boyfriend slaughter six members of his extended family—including two children—as part...
Death Penalty Possible For Family Annihilator Who Drove For Weeks With Remains In Tow
Michael Wayne Jones confessed to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat after she allegedly accused him of infidelity. In the weeks following, he then strangled or drowned their children — ranging from ages 1 to 10 — and stored their bodies in suitcases and totes.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0