Franklin County, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Rollover crash near Moses lake results in minor injuries

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Roads were icy Thursday morning across Grant County as crews responded to a rollover crash at Road 3 near Road Q, about seven miles east of Moses Lake. The crash occurred slightly before 10 a.m. and was cleared by about noon. According to the Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Jaws of Life Used to Extract Driver in Moses Lake Head-On Crash

No word on the extent of injuries, but one driver had to be extracted by Moses Lake Fire Department using the jaws of life. Head-on crash on SR-17 collects a third vehicle Wednesday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department says a Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of State Route...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Head-on Collision Blocks SR 17 For Over an Hour

A collision on SR 17 blocked traffic for over an hour Wednesday morning. Around 9 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a head-on collision on SR 17 at the railroad tracks south of Stratford Road. A vehicle going southbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County

Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
97 Rock

Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Driver cited for wreck near BK

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday

Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Restaurant returns to its river roots after fire

Nine months after a fire forced Foodies from its downtown Kennewick space, the restaurant has been reborn in a new riverfront location where it can seat twice as many people. “It wasn’t a sad thing,” said owner Joanna Wilson of the closure of the former Foodies on West Kennewick Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

State's first bird flu outbreak in large commercial flock reported in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The first outbreak of bird flu in a large commercial flock in Washington state has been reported in Franklin County. The large operation reported high numbers of sudden deaths in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms last week, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store

It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
PASCO, WA
centraloregondaily.com

I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
BAKER CITY, OR

