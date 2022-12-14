Read full article on original website
Extremely Icy Roads Blamed in Franklin County School Bus Crash
A school bus driver was injured Thursday morning trying to avoid a collision. It happened in Franklin County at about 10:15 am. The bus was traveling on McClenny Road when an oncoming UPS truck collided with the bus near Pederson Road. The collision sent the bus off the road. The...
Rollover crash near Moses lake results in minor injuries
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Roads were icy Thursday morning across Grant County as crews responded to a rollover crash at Road 3 near Road Q, about seven miles east of Moses Lake. The crash occurred slightly before 10 a.m. and was cleared by about noon. According to the Grant...
Plymouth sees 132 crashes in three years around State Route 14
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Law enforcement have responded to a substantial amount of crashes near the border of Washington and Oregon, in the little town of Plymouth. The town overlooks the Columbia River. A handful of those crashes have been fatal, along State Route 14. There has been one death this year, and two reported last year according to Washington State...
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Monday in Franklin County. Officials did not state the exact number of people injured due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on US 12 on the Snake River Bridge. A total of 13 cars were...
Jaws of Life Used to Extract Driver in Moses Lake Head-On Crash
No word on the extent of injuries, but one driver had to be extracted by Moses Lake Fire Department using the jaws of life. Head-on crash on SR-17 collects a third vehicle Wednesday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department says a Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of State Route...
Head-on Collision Blocks SR 17 For Over an Hour
A collision on SR 17 blocked traffic for over an hour Wednesday morning. Around 9 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a head-on collision on SR 17 at the railroad tracks south of Stratford Road. A vehicle going southbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle...
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County
Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
Driver cited for wreck near BK
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
Restaurant returns to its river roots after fire
Nine months after a fire forced Foodies from its downtown Kennewick space, the restaurant has been reborn in a new riverfront location where it can seat twice as many people. “It wasn’t a sad thing,” said owner Joanna Wilson of the closure of the former Foodies on West Kennewick Avenue.
State's first bird flu outbreak in large commercial flock reported in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY — The first outbreak of bird flu in a large commercial flock in Washington state has been reported in Franklin County. The large operation reported high numbers of sudden deaths in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms last week, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
Gunman faces attempted murder after Pasco police shootout. Hostage still critical
An alleged gunman accused of opening fire on Pasco police while holding a woman hostage is now in the Franklin County Jail. Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was brought back from King County on Tuesday...
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities
PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
