FRANKLIN COUNTY — The first outbreak of bird flu in a large commercial flock in Washington state has been reported in Franklin County. The large operation reported high numbers of sudden deaths in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms last week, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO