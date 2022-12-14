ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols held this weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some traditional holiday music this weekend then be sure to check out the Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols. "There's nothing else like this offered in Greater Lafayette during the Christmas season," said Roger Bennett, President of Lafayette Master Chorale. "It is an echo of the world famous chorale event done every advent."
Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.23 a gallon. In West Lafayette. the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
Yeager Road set to open all lanes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Yeager Road has been down to one lane for a string of months now. Crews are hoping to have all lanes open by tomorrow night or definitely sometime this weekend. The original goal was to have construction fully done by the new year with...
Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
Purdue University Fire Chief change of command

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been some shake up in the Purdue University Fire Department with some positions changing. This past Friday, Purdue announced Fire Chief Kevin Ply was retiring. The change of command took place on Wednesday as Assistant Fire Chief Brad Anderson became the new...
December 13, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cold Wind-Driven Rain Giving Way to Much Colder Weather & Snow Opportunities...

It was a raw one today with highs only 36-41 with a strong east-southeast wind after 30-34 this morning. Round of widespread moderate rainfall passes tonight-tomorrow morning with strong east-southeast winds of 20-45 mph. That rain will be driven into sheets. With temperatures 37-42, wind chills will run near 30 to the lower 30s!
Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County

Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless. Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County. Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless.

