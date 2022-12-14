Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols held this weekend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some traditional holiday music this weekend then be sure to check out the Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols. "There's nothing else like this offered in Greater Lafayette during the Christmas season," said Roger Bennett, President of Lafayette Master Chorale. "It is an echo of the world famous chorale event done every advent."
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.23 a gallon. In West Lafayette. the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
WLFI.com
Yeager Road set to open all lanes
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Yeager Road has been down to one lane for a string of months now. Crews are hoping to have all lanes open by tomorrow night or definitely sometime this weekend. The original goal was to have construction fully done by the new year with...
WLFI.com
Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
WLFI.com
Purdue University Fire Chief change of command
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been some shake up in the Purdue University Fire Department with some positions changing. This past Friday, Purdue announced Fire Chief Kevin Ply was retiring. The change of command took place on Wednesday as Assistant Fire Chief Brad Anderson became the new...
WLFI.com
December 13, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cold Wind-Driven Rain Giving Way to Much Colder Weather & Snow Opportunities...
It was a raw one today with highs only 36-41 with a strong east-southeast wind after 30-34 this morning. Round of widespread moderate rainfall passes tonight-tomorrow morning with strong east-southeast winds of 20-45 mph. That rain will be driven into sheets. With temperatures 37-42, wind chills will run near 30 to the lower 30s!
WLFI.com
West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter launches mayoral bid, with Dennis' backing
In a speech before Easter's announcement of her candidacy at Bruno's Pizza in West Lafayette at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dennis highlighted Easter's working relationships with the fire department and other city officials as part of why she makes a good candidate. Development director announces mayoral run with incumbent's support. West...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man awarded highest honor in the livestock industry
One local man was honored last month for his outstanding contributions to the agricultural and livestock industries. West Lafayette man awarded highest honor in the livestock industry. One local man was honored last month for his outstanding contributions to the agricultural and livestock industries.
WLFI.com
VisionThree launches first ever VR Career Lab
Something revolutionary is taking place down in Montgomery County. Something revolutionary is taking place down in Montgomery County.
WLFI.com
Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K
A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police. A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police.
WLFI.com
Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting, shots fired incidents
Three people are in custody and a suspect remains at large after an early Tuesday morning shooting and a shots fired incident. Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting, shots fired incidents. Three people are in custody and a suspect remains at large after an early Tuesday morning shooting and a...
WLFI.com
Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County
Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless. Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County. Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless.
WLFI.com
Court records: Purdue homicide suspect thinks he's an ex-CIA agent, cites 'international espionage'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge on Thursday expected to question a Purdue University homicide suspect about his need for psychological evaluations. Attorneys for Ji Min Sha say he suffers from mental delusions preventing him from standing trial. Sha is charged with murder in the October stabbing of...
Comments / 0