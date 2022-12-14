Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
Kait 8
‘I’m scared to drive on 49′: Drivers react to recent crashes
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare recently. In the past week, at least two crashes have happened on Highway 49 between Brookland and the Craighead County line, one of those deadly. This comes after we...
Kait 8
Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting. According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive. A witness at the scene said they saw a...
Kait 8
Traffic lights back on at busy intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The traffic lights at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro have been restored. Jonesboro dispatch said sometime around 3 p.m. was when the outage was reported, and officers were at the scene helping direct traffic. As of 3:20 p.m.,...
Kait 8
Power restored, road back open following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Power has been restored to a portion of a Jonesboro following a crash. According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close. It was said there is also...
KWQC
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried beneath several feet of dirt in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench around 1 p.m. Dec. 12 when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Kait 8
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
Kait 8
Highway 49 reopened after crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 is reoepened after a two car crash near Goobertown Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or...
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following crash on I-55
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic has resumed following a crash on I-55 near Burdette. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14., with traffic on Highway 141 being backed up for several miles as well. The area is back open as of 8 p.m., according to IDriveArkansas. There...
Kait 8
Kennett is cleaning things up
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
Kait 8
Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. This is for all government buildings in Dunklin County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City and firehouses statewide on Saturday, December 17 from sunrise to sunset.
Kait 8
Victim’s windows shot out while driving
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
Kait 8
Woman’s money stolen in puppy scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating after a woman said she tried to buy puppies online, but later learned there were no puppies. According to an initial incident report, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a woman told officers about the theft which occurred around 9:12 a.m. The report...
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
Kait 8
One-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-555
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon stalled traffic on Interstate 555. According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the inside southbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 33.9. By 2 p.m., officers had cleared the scene and reopened the interstate.
Kait 8
Teen attempts to bite officer while resisting arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A teenager was arrested after Jonesboro police said she attempted to bite an officer while she resisted arrest at school. The incident occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Success Achievement Academy on Fisher Street. According to the initial incident report, officer...
Kait 8
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
Kait 8
Saving money on electric bills amid colder temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With colder temperatures on the horizon, many are worried about seeing their electric bills go up when they turn the thermostat up. However, experts advise that doesn’t have to happen. There are a couple of things as simple as sealing air leaks and making sure...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
