Florida State of Recruiting: Analyzing the final visit weekend before the Early Signing Period
The middle of December is upon us, which means significant movement in the college football recruiting calendar. The transfer portal “officially” opened on December 5, though dozens of prospects had already made their intentions clear. Following last weekend’s official visits, only one more visiting weekend remains before the Early Signing Period (December 21-23 this year).
Noles News: FSU goes back to back at Tight End
The consensus top two TE targets in the portal were Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock. Now they’re both Seminoles. Just in time The Three-Stars are back with another episode previewing this pivotal recruiting weekend. This could end up being a very big weekend for FSU. With bowl games starting...
Florida State of Recruiting: Analyzing transfer portal commitments, previewing weekend visitors
With Early Signing Day less than week away, Florida State football is kicking into high gear on the recruiting trail. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking to put the final touches on Florida State’s 2023 class, making final pitches to players who have the potential to play a part in the next step of FSU’s development as a program.
Florida State Sports Notebook: Soccer Postseason Edition
It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season. These are real questions...
FSU basketball vs. USC Upstate: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
Florida State Seminoles basketball (2-9, 1-1 ACC), fresh off its second win of the season, is set to take on the USC Upstate Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Big South) in a non-conference home matchup. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools, though the Spartans have already faced off against a...
Noles News: Former Seminoles recognized with Hall of Fame induction
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Four-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley recently announced that he’s received an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles received a surprise commitment from 2024 defensive lineman...
2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg commits to Florida State
While the recent focus has been on the class of 2023 and the transfer portal, Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles just secured another commitment for the class of 2024. Dipping into the well-established Booker T. Washington High School program, the staff was able to land a pledge today from a promising defensive prospect.
