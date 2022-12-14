ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
WFAA

Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense

DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
102.5 The Bone

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX

