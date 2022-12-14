Read full article on original website
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here's one out of left field. It's not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense
DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year's team was coached
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Carolina Panthers head coach search includes two Super Bowl winners, top defensive mind
Looking to make a splash hire, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper reached into the college stages to hire Matt
Showdown at The Bank: Jaguars game against Dallas sold out, with the playoffs on the line
Sunday's game between the Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field has all the elements for a meaningful late-season NFL game. And from the Jaguars' standpoint, who would have thought that was possible, one year after Urban Meyer was fired? ...
Doug Pederson approach: 1 game at a time for Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson wasn't over-the-top excited at his Monday presser that I attended. He was however, extremely measured.
Cowboys reinforce offense for matchup vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys will aim for their fifth straight win on Sunday when they head to Jacksonville, Fla., to take
