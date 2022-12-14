“A Charlie Brown Christmas” w/ Patrick Lamb @ Oregon Zoo – Cascade Crest Ballroom | Benefit Concert for Transitional Youth

Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Win Tickets ($100): Oregon Distilled Craft Spirits Festival 2023 @ The Redd | 30+ Distillers, 120+ Different Spirits, Fine Food & more!
Portland — share good spirits at Oregon Distilled, February 18th at The Redd! This Craft Spirits Festival celebrates Oregon’s finest offerings in whiskey, gin, vodka, rum and much more. With 120+ different spirits, delicious dishes from our impeccable chefs, and bottles available for purchase, tickets to Oregon Distilled...
pdxpipeline.com
Portland New Years Eve 2022 Events & Celebrations – Parties to Get 2023 Started | Champagne Toast, Live Music + Win Tickets
Every year, PDX Pipeline puts out a HUGE list of Portland New Year’s parties and events including champagne toasts, and GIVEAWAYS. In 2022, New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday, meaning even more parties to get 2023 started!. ——————————–
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
kptv.com
Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
opb.org
As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry
Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
pdxpipeline.com
Peacock Lane Portland Christmas/Holiday Lights Display | 2022 Schedule & Information
———— Related Portland Events & Giveaways. Win Tickets ($80): Portland Columbia Symphony Presents “A Very Brassy Holiday” @ First Presbyterian Church | Seasonal Favorites (Dec 21) Win Tickets ($80): New Year’s Eve 2023 w/ Digable Planets @ Crystal Ballroom in Downtown Portland | Jazz-informed Hip...
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
Wind chill to bring frigid morning temps to the Willamette Valley this week
Mild winds are forecast to make early-morning temperatures feel like they’ve dropped below 20 degrees in the Willamette Valley on Friday and Saturday.
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
pdxfoodpress.com
Holiday cookie recipes, last chance for Xmas orders
We have everything you need for your Christmas feasting. Our menu includes individual dinners, merry meal packages, brunch favorites, hors d’oeuvres, handsome hams, tons of tasty sides, and dazzling desserts. Please reserve your feast by midnight on Wed., December 14th!. Dolci di noci cookie recipe. It’s cookie swap time!...
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
alamedahistory.org
A hidden place called Gleneyrie
Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
kptv.com
Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief. Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years,...
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
kptv.com
Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
