Portland, OR

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” w/ Patrick Lamb @ Oregon Zoo – Cascade Crest Ballroom | Benefit Concert for Transitional Youth

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($100): Oregon Distilled Craft Spirits Festival 2023 @ The Redd | 30+ Distillers, 120+ Different Spirits, Fine Food & more!

Portland — share good spirits at Oregon Distilled, February 18th at The Redd! This Craft Spirits Festival celebrates Oregon’s finest offerings in whiskey, gin, vodka, rum and much more. With 120+ different spirits, delicious dishes from our impeccable chefs, and bottles available for purchase, tickets to Oregon Distilled...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry

Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes

TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
TUALATIN, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Holiday cookie recipes, last chance for Xmas orders

We have everything you need for your Christmas feasting. Our menu includes individual dinners, merry meal packages, brunch favorites, hors d’oeuvres, handsome hams, tons of tasty sides, and dazzling desserts. Please reserve your feast by midnight on Wed., December 14th!. Dolci di noci cookie recipe. It’s cookie swap time!...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess

At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR

