Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, encircled by reporters and cameras, presented a unified front and working partnership between the city and state. They skipped out on details while speaking about their plans of action on issues of substance use and housing in a perfunctory press conference at Boston City Hall on Tuesday, following their first one-on-one meeting since Healey was elected governor last month.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO