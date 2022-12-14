Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
City of Carlsbad Newly Elected Officials Sworn In
The City of Carlsbad administered the Oath of Office for its newly elected officials on Tuesday, along with recognizing outgoing Mayor Matt Hall and District 1 City Council Member Peder Norby. The election results, which were certified by the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters on Dec. 8, are...
northcountydailystar.com
City Partnership with the County Will Help Expand Carlsbad’s only Homeless Shelter
This week the City of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant from the County of San Diego to help expand Carlsbad’s only homeless shelter to be able to serve women and families for the very first time. The nonprofit Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego operates the La...
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Congratulates Newly Sworn-in Councilmembers
At the Dec. 13 San Marcos City Council meeting, city officials led the swearing-in of Mayor Rebecca Jones and Councilmembers Maria Nunez for District 1 and Mike Sannella for District 2. The three elected officials will serve alongside current Councilmembers Sharon Jenkins and Ed Musgrove. Mayor Rebecca Jones continues her...
northcountydailystar.com
Final Week to Provide Feedback on the General Plan Update Draft Proposed Land Use Map
The City of San Marcos continues to seek community feedback as we update our General Plan. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process offers residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the City going forward.
Coast News
Oceanside establishes Mello-Roos tax district for new residential developments
OCEANSIDE — The city will establish a special tax district for new residential development projects, starting with the largest multifamily project west of Interstate 5 in two decades, to provide funds for additional public safety services. The Oceanside City Council recently adopted a resolution establishing a citywide Community Facilities...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s Monroe Street Pool Improvements Approved
Carlsbad voters have authorized the City of Carlsbad to spend over $1 million of city general funds to renovate and expand the nearly 40-year-old Monroe Street Pool, located next to Carlsbad High School in northern Carlsbad. About the project. In 2020, the city asked for public input on three options...
Nathan Fletcher 'not seeking reelection' as Chair of County Board of Supervisors
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says that he is not seeking a third term of his position as the Board of Supervisors chairman.
northcountydailystar.com
Three New Trustees Take Oath of Office for Palomar’s Governing Board
SAN MARCOS, CA (December 14, 2022) — Three new trustees were sworn into the Palomar Community College District (PCCD) Governing Board during a special organizational meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Dr. Judy Patacsil (Area 1), Michelle Rains (Area 4), and Jacqueline Kaiser (Area 5) were elected in the...
Chula Vista, National City officials host joint homeless outreach event
Cities of Chula Vista & National City host joint homeless outreach event. The one-stop shop event happened Wednesday at Rabbit Park in National City.
News 8 KFMB
Building in Chula Vista causing controversy for allocation of funds to renovate into art space
Chula Vista will now move forward with renovations for a new art center. The city is allocating millions to remodel the building on Fourth Avenue.
San Diego County Supervisors OK Program to Increase Use of Native Plants
San Diego County supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of a multi-year program to increase the use of native plants in the region. The program was developed by the San Diego Regional Biodiversity Working Group, which formed via a proposal from Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Terra Lawson-Remer. Lawson-Remer said that...
getnews.info
Over 150 Formerly Homeless Children Residing at East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC) Will be Treated to a Special Christmas Party
Civic, government, corporate, and faith leaders provide over 150 underprivileged kids with a morning full of Christmas cheer, live music, gifts, fun, joy, and hope. EL CAJON, CA – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents residing at East County Transitional Living Center will be treated to a fun and joy-filled morning thanks to the generosity of caring members of the community. The new ECTLC CEO Michael Branch, a retired SEAL and a former ECTLC program member, will serve as the MC. The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe and the Swenson Children’s Foundation donate gifts. El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton and his police officers and Heartland Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Swaney and his firefighters pass out the beautifully wrapped presents.
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez shares plans for 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez made history last year when she was named the first female Undersheriff in San Diego County. Now, Martinez is weeks away from becoming the first female Sheriff in department history. Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good...
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter) Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN DIEGO. The...
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
San Diego explicitly bans wood fires on city beaches outside designated rings
Backers in La Jolla and elsewhere say the code changes will improve safety and air quality. Critics contend they will make beach bonfires too expensive for many and that an education campaign would have been better.
northcountydailystar.com
Archer’s Arrow Coffee House in Vista a Dream Come True
There’s a brand-new spot to stop in when you are in Downtown Historic Vista, especially if you are a coffee, tea, glass, or wine lover or just want a snack to get you through the day. Located on the street level of the Rylan Apartment building on Main Street, Archer’s Arrow Coffee House is now open for business, an Approachable Coffee. The coffee house is the dream business for Josh and Kat Barille. Josh and Kat have been involved in various capacities of the service and hospitality business for 23 years. His parents own Café Topes in Carlsbad, a popular eatery, where Josh also worked as the Kitchen Manager. He met Kat when she also worked at Café Topes. Josh occasionally can be found helping at the restaurant if needed.
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
San Diego law enforcement take down crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and the San Diego District Attorney's Office announced they've taken down a crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia. The announcement was made during a news conference with several local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI Tuesday morning. According to District...
