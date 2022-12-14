ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

northcountydailystar.com

City of Carlsbad Newly Elected Officials Sworn In

The City of Carlsbad administered the Oath of Office for its newly elected officials on Tuesday, along with recognizing outgoing Mayor Matt Hall and District 1 City Council Member Peder Norby. The election results, which were certified by the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters on Dec. 8, are...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Congratulates Newly Sworn-in Councilmembers

At the Dec. 13 San Marcos City Council meeting, city officials led the swearing-in of Mayor Rebecca Jones and Councilmembers Maria Nunez for District 1 and Mike Sannella for District 2. The three elected officials will serve alongside current Councilmembers Sharon Jenkins and Ed Musgrove. Mayor Rebecca Jones continues her...
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Final Week to Provide Feedback on the General Plan Update Draft Proposed Land Use Map

The City of San Marcos continues to seek community feedback as we update our General Plan. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process offers residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the City going forward.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Oceanside establishes Mello-Roos tax district for new residential developments

OCEANSIDE — The city will establish a special tax district for new residential development projects, starting with the largest multifamily project west of Interstate 5 in two decades, to provide funds for additional public safety services. The Oceanside City Council recently adopted a resolution establishing a citywide Community Facilities...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad’s Monroe Street Pool Improvements Approved

Carlsbad voters have authorized the City of Carlsbad to spend over $1 million of city general funds to renovate and expand the nearly 40-year-old Monroe Street Pool, located next to Carlsbad High School in northern Carlsbad. About the project. In 2020, the city asked for public input on three options...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Three New Trustees Take Oath of Office for Palomar’s Governing Board

SAN MARCOS, CA (December 14, 2022) — Three new trustees were sworn into the Palomar Community College District (PCCD) Governing Board during a special organizational meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Dr. Judy Patacsil (Area 1), Michelle Rains (Area 4), and Jacqueline Kaiser (Area 5) were elected in the...
SAN MARCOS, CA
getnews.info

Over 150 Formerly Homeless Children Residing at East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC) Will be Treated to a Special Christmas Party

Civic, government, corporate, and faith leaders provide over 150 underprivileged kids with a morning full of Christmas cheer, live music, gifts, fun, joy, and hope. EL CAJON, CA – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents residing at East County Transitional Living Center will be treated to a fun and joy-filled morning thanks to the generosity of caring members of the community. The new ECTLC CEO Michael Branch, a retired SEAL and a former ECTLC program member, will serve as the MC. The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe and the Swenson Children’s Foundation donate gifts. El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton and his police officers and Heartland Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Swaney and his firefighters pass out the beautifully wrapped presents.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez shares plans for 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez made history last year when she was named the first female Undersheriff in San Diego County. Now, Martinez is weeks away from becoming the first female Sheriff in department history. Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Archer’s Arrow Coffee House in Vista a Dream Come True

There’s a brand-new spot to stop in when you are in Downtown Historic Vista, especially if you are a coffee, tea, glass, or wine lover or just want a snack to get you through the day. Located on the street level of the Rylan Apartment building on Main Street, Archer’s Arrow Coffee House is now open for business, an Approachable Coffee. The coffee house is the dream business for Josh and Kat Barille. Josh and Kat have been involved in various capacities of the service and hospitality business for 23 years. His parents own Café Topes in Carlsbad, a popular eatery, where Josh also worked as the Kitchen Manager. He met Kat when she also worked at Café Topes. Josh occasionally can be found helping at the restaurant if needed.
VISTA, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach

The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
SAN DIEGO, CA

