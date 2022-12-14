ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Cleveland.com

Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
CLEVELAND, OH
bcomber.org

Refs Hanging Up Their Whistles

During the summer of 2022, the Chagrin Valley Conference was approached by the Cleveland Football Officials Association. The officials wanted to negotiate for higher pay and threatened to sit out the first game of the season. “Football across Northeast Ohio was done…They weren’t going to officiate any games week one...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask for information on double shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
ELYRIA, OH
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland prepares to tax large winnings from sports bets

Cleveland has tweaked its tax code to prepare for a windfall when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Whether that wind is a gust or a gentle breeze remains to be seen. Last week, Cleveland City Council approved a change to city law that requires sports-gaming facilities to withhold municipal income taxes on individual winnings high enough to be reportable to the Internal Revenue Service.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Solon school board approves funding for $2.3 million in capital projects

SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon Board of Education has approved bid awards for capital projects at four school buildings, totaling about $2.3 million, for the 2023-24 school year. On Monday (Dec. 12), before the board voted, Superintendent Fred Bolden said the district wanted to get these bids approved early because lead times on HVAC equipment can be “very long.”
SOLON, OH

