News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. West Geauga boys basketball: Bison force 21 turnovers, down Wolverines, 71-61
After a much slower pace than his team was used to, Beachwood head coach David Krasnow had a simple message on the road against West Geauga on Dec. 14: Tempo. In the second quarter, the Bison created turnover after turnover, and Nathan Lurie hit five 3-pointers in a row that gave them a cushion.
News-Herald.com
Kirtland vs. Cardinal boys basketball: Hornets sting Huskies for 70-68 season-opening win
After just four days of practice, Kirtland jumped into action when it traveled to Cardinal for its season opener Dec. 13. And through the first half, the Hornets looked like a team that had just four practices. But the Huskies couldn’t shake them and it was just a three-point game...
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
bcomber.org
Refs Hanging Up Their Whistles
During the summer of 2022, the Chagrin Valley Conference was approached by the Cleveland Football Officials Association. The officials wanted to negotiate for higher pay and threatened to sit out the first game of the season. “Football across Northeast Ohio was done…They weren’t going to officiate any games week one...
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
Mentor High School lockdown lifted
The City of Mentor confirmed to FOX 8 Thursday that Mentor High School was on lockdown “for precautionary purposes.”
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
cleveland19.com
Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
Beachwood developer proposes 21-lot cluster subdivision off Sprague Road in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A Beachwood developer has proposed 21 single-family clustered homes on 24 acres off West Sprague Road. Frontier Land Group would build the homes near the southeast corner of West Sprague and Ridgedale Drive, just west of State Road. The developer would cluster the homes on about 6 acres and preserve 18 acres.
Two teens found shot in the road in Elyria
Elyria police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers.
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask for information on double shooting
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
It’s a bobcat! Cuyahoga County sighting first since 1850
A bobcat was spotted in Cuyahoga County for the first time in well over a century, the Cleveland Metroparks revealed Tuesday.
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland prepares to tax large winnings from sports bets
Cleveland has tweaked its tax code to prepare for a windfall when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Whether that wind is a gust or a gentle breeze remains to be seen. Last week, Cleveland City Council approved a change to city law that requires sports-gaming facilities to withhold municipal income taxes on individual winnings high enough to be reportable to the Internal Revenue Service.
Oberlin College fully pays $36.6M penalty in Gibson’s Bakery libel lawsuit
Bakery owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in November 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed.
Solon school board approves funding for $2.3 million in capital projects
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon Board of Education has approved bid awards for capital projects at four school buildings, totaling about $2.3 million, for the 2023-24 school year. On Monday (Dec. 12), before the board voted, Superintendent Fred Bolden said the district wanted to get these bids approved early because lead times on HVAC equipment can be “very long.”
