Morning Journal

Avon vs. Elyria High school wrestling: Avon bests Elyria late

Riley Atkins shot himself out of a figurative cannon. At the start of the final match in Avon’s Dec. 15 home dual versus Elyria, he put Zavier Stephens on his back and quickly earned three back points to go up 5-0 in a hurry. The match ended in the first period when Atkins continued to blitz Stephens and won by pinfall in 1:45.
Morning Journal

High school baseball: Elyria’s Nic Chernitsky commits to Hiram

Another Lorain County senior baseball player has found a home to play collegiate baseball. Elyria’s Nic Chernitsky, the author of a no-hitter last season and a 2022 Morning Journal first team all-star, committed to Hiram College on Dec. 14. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for...
Morning Journal

Avon: Wreaths Across America truck arrives at Resthaven Memorial Gardens

A Wreaths Across America truck arrived Dec. 13 at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 37000 Center Road in Avon, as part of the nonprofit’s annual initiative. Members of the Nathan Perry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NPDAR) awaited the truck’s arrival, which was heralded by a police escort that included the American Legion Riders of Post 211.
