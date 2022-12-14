Riley Atkins shot himself out of a figurative cannon. At the start of the final match in Avon’s Dec. 15 home dual versus Elyria, he put Zavier Stephens on his back and quickly earned three back points to go up 5-0 in a hurry. The match ended in the first period when Atkins continued to blitz Stephens and won by pinfall in 1:45.

AVON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO