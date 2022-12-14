Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
kalb.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. The Epsilon Chi Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Alexandria hosted a toy drive Friday morning inside the gymnasium of L.S. Rugg Elementary School.
kalb.com
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. For a decade, victims in Central Louisiana have suffered while not having a shelter in any of the eight local parishes, including Vernon, LaSalle, Grant, Winn, Concordia, Catahoula, Rapides and Avoyelles.
kalb.com
Colfax community speaks up against Clean Harbors waste disposal permit renewal
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public hearing for Colfax residents and environmentalists to share their concerns regarding the renewal of Clean Harbors Colfax’s hazardous waste disposal permit. Clean Harbors Colfax (CHC) disposes of “drum and bulk hazardous waste...
kalb.com
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. Carlen Rachal - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from...
Lake Charles American Press
Allen School Board buy property relocate alternative school
The Allen Parish School Board agreed Monday to purchase an acre of land on La. 26 just across from the Central School Board office in Oberlin that will be the new home of the parish’s Alternative School. The property, which includes a 960-square-foot building, was appraised at $130,000 as...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Library Board hears fierce support, backlash of proposed policy amendment
After months of being swamped with high utility bills and inconsistent billing cycles, up to 3,500 Alexandria families are set to have financial relief on the horizon. School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria.
kalb.com
3,500 Alexandria households could receive financial assistance for utility bills
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After months of being swamped with high utility bills and inconsistent billing cycles, up to 3,500 Alexandria families are set to have financial relief on the horizon. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, project RESTOR was approved, which will offer immediate relief to low, medium and fixed-income...
kalb.com
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
kalb.com
Leesville schools released early due to water main break
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon. Alexandria native and Peabody graduate Dustin Coleman spent the last two years building the Space Launch System Core Stage. Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rapides...
cenlanow.com
LCU mourns loss of longtime faculty member
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – With great sorrow, Louisiana Christian University announces the death of longtime faculty member Tim Roper, who died Monday after an extended illness following surgery a year ago. Roper was a professor of art for 18 years at LCU, teaching painting and drawing, and graphic and...
kalb.com
Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wreaths Across America, AMVETS and the Louisiana National Guard delivered wreaths to the Alexandria National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, ahead of Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony. Ceremonies will also be held across the state and nation on Saturday at more than 3,000 memorial sites. The Wreaths...
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
kalb.com
Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish
After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. |. We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
kalb.com
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
kalb.com
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
KPLC TV
School closings due to threat of severe weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes across SWLA have announced school closures on Wednesday, December 14, due to the threat of severe weather. The following schools are closed due to the potential for severe weather:. Allen Parish Schools. Jeff Davis Parish Schools. LSU. 7News has reached out to all...
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff
AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
Comments / 0