Alexandria, LA

Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Colfax community speaks up against Clean Harbors waste disposal permit renewal

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public hearing for Colfax residents and environmentalists to share their concerns regarding the renewal of Clean Harbors Colfax’s hazardous waste disposal permit. Clean Harbors Colfax (CHC) disposes of “drum and bulk hazardous waste...
COLFAX, LA
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students

Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. Carlen Rachal - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from...
PINEVILLE, LA
Allen School Board buy property relocate alternative school

The Allen Parish School Board agreed Monday to purchase an acre of land on La. 26 just across from the Central School Board office in Oberlin that will be the new home of the parish’s Alternative School. The property, which includes a 960-square-foot building, was appraised at $130,000 as...
OBERLIN, LA
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Leesville schools released early due to water main break

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
LEESVILLE, LA
LCU mourns loss of longtime faculty member

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – With great sorrow, Louisiana Christian University announces the death of longtime faculty member Tim Roper, who died Monday after an extended illness following surgery a year ago. Roper was a professor of art for 18 years at LCU, teaching painting and drawing, and graphic and...
PINEVILLE, LA
Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wreaths Across America, AMVETS and the Louisiana National Guard delivered wreaths to the Alexandria National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, ahead of Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony. Ceremonies will also be held across the state and nation on Saturday at more than 3,000 memorial sites. The Wreaths...
PINEVILLE, LA
Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish

After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. |. We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
MONTEREY, LA
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
VERNON PARISH, LA
School closings due to threat of severe weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes across SWLA have announced school closures on Wednesday, December 14, due to the threat of severe weather. The following schools are closed due to the potential for severe weather:. Allen Parish Schools. Jeff Davis Parish Schools. LSU. 7News has reached out to all...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff

AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

