Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Philly woman arrested for Lewes carjacking
A Philadelphia woman is in jail in Delaware in connection with a carjacking and stabbing in Lewes Thursday morning, December 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say 27-year old Justice Bowser allegedly stabbed a 56-year old woman in the arm with an unknown object prior to taking her vehicle from the 17-thousand block of Valley Drive just before 6 a.m.
WDEL 1150AM
Middletown man dies in single car wreck near Odessa
Delaware State troopers are investigating a fatal single car accident late Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, near Odessa. Police said a car going southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive ran off the side of the roadway, hit a concrete culvert, and overturned. The driver, a 53-year old Middletown...
53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash
TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Shared workspace concept birthed in Wilmington part of Seaford redevelopment plan
A Wilmington connection to a downstate redevelopment project... Seaford's largely-abandoned Nylon Capital Shopping Center will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, with the involvement of the 9th Street Development Company. 9th Street transformed an old Dupont building in Wilmington into a growing workspace for start-ups and other companies, and that's what founder Robert Herrera plans to bring to western Sussex County.
WDEL 1150AM
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash near Wilmington
A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after rolling his vehicle onto its roof along South Market Street just south of Wilmington Tuesday. New Castle County Paramedics responded to South Market Street just north of I-495 at around 4:05 p.m. on December 13, 2022 to find a mid-sized SUV on its roof.
Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report
Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
WBAL Radio
Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
Philadelphia investigators searching rowhome basement for possible buried body: Sources
A tip about a missing woman's body led crime scene investigators to a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington seeking feedback on Riverfront redevelopment project
The city of Wilmington is seeking feedback on its plans to redevelop the east side of the Riverfront. The project is focused on improving traffic patterns for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists between South Market Street and the Christina River. Plans call for dedicated bike lanes, widened sidewalks, park space, and bus bump-outs.
WGAL
Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover accident kills one bicyclist, injures a second one
Dover Police are investigating an accident on Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, on southbound Route 13 that killed a bicyclist, and injured a second. The incident happened at the intersection with Webbs Lane around 6:45 p.m. Dover Police say a 36-year old Dover man was apparently falling off his bicycle...
Water main break floods portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia
The 16-inch main burst around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on the Roosevelt Boulevard at Goodnaw Street, near the Santander Bank and Applebee's.
Woman, 32, Found Dead At Scene Of Montco Fire: Coroner
Montgomery County officials have released the name of the woman found dead at the scene of a Limerick Township house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of a home on the 400 block of Swamp Pike around 11:30 a.m., First Deputy Coroner Alexan…
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
WDEL 1150AM
Ag Week Returning In-Person
Delaware's Ag Week is returning in-person this year. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, participants have been forced to attend the event virtually. But beginning January 9th, agricultural producers will be back at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. Ag Week runs through January 12th.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
YAHOO!
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
Comments / 1