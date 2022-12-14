MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO