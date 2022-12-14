Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Police, medical examiner working to determine cause of deadly Claremont crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Claremont police are investigating the death of a driver after a crash. A truck and SUV collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Police said the driver of the truck had a life-threatening medical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released.
WCAX
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who fled crash scene in Hartland
HARTLAND — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident in Hartland on Monday. Authorities were notified of property damage to a bus depot hut at the exit 9 Park and Ride in the early morning hours. Police say the damage is consistent with...
WMUR.com
State police search for information in connection with road rage incident on I-93
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking the public for information on a road rage incident on Interstate 93 between Northfield and Concord. The suspect was driving erratically, flashing their lights and blaring the horn. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is reportedly a dark blue...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon man dies in off-road vehicle crash, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Lebanon man died on Monday after a Jeep he was driving off-road rolled over on an embankment, police said. The Lebanon Police Department said 59-year-old Michael Michalenoick was driving a Jeep on private property on Eastman Hill Road when he and a passenger drove up an embankment.
CBS News
ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
WMUR.com
Lebanon man killed in off-road crash involving Jeep
LEBANON, N.H. — One person has died in an off-road crash involving a Jeep, Lebanon police said. The crash happened around 9:49 a.m. Monday on Eastman Hill Road. Two men were in the Jeep when it lost control and flipped while going up an embankment. Both were ejected. The...
Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building
No one was injured in a three-car collision that sent a truck into the wall of a bar in Bethel. But potential structural damage means Babes’ reopening is still up in the air. Read the story on VTDigger here: Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building.
Two people found dead after Bethel home fire
Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the two-story brick house on Christian Hill Drive.
Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire
Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
manchesterinklink.com
State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident
CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
manchesterinklink.com
Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues
MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
WGME
Man dies following crash in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
manchesterinklink.com
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Monday– with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
Rutland Police looking to identify armed robber
The Rutland City Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying an armed store robber.
NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord
A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
newportdispatch.com
Windsor man dies while incarcerated in Rutland
WATERBURY – The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of an incarcerated individual on Sunday. Police say Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after being admitted to the hospital on Friday, December 9.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
Comments / 1