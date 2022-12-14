ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Police, medical examiner working to determine cause of deadly Claremont crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Claremont police are investigating the death of a driver after a crash. A truck and SUV collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Police said the driver of the truck had a life-threatening medical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released.
WCAX

Police ID victims in Bethel fire

Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for driver who fled crash scene in Hartland

HARTLAND — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident in Hartland on Monday. Authorities were notified of property damage to a bus depot hut at the exit 9 Park and Ride in the early morning hours. Police say the damage is consistent with...
mynbc5.com

Lebanon man dies in off-road vehicle crash, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Lebanon man died on Monday after a Jeep he was driving off-road rolled over on an embankment, police said. The Lebanon Police Department said 59-year-old Michael Michalenoick was driving a Jeep on private property on Eastman Hill Road when he and a passenger drove up an embankment.
CBS News

ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord

CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
WMUR.com

Lebanon man killed in off-road crash involving Jeep

LEBANON, N.H. — One person has died in an off-road crash involving a Jeep, Lebanon police said. The crash happened around 9:49 a.m. Monday on Eastman Hill Road. Two men were in the Jeep when it lost control and flipped while going up an embankment. Both were ejected. The...
VTDigger

Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire

Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
manchesterinklink.com

State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident

CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
manchesterinklink.com

Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
WGME

Man dies following crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
97.5 WOKQ

NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord

A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
newportdispatch.com

Windsor man dies while incarcerated in Rutland

WATERBURY – The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting internal administrative and medical reviews following the death of an incarcerated individual on Sunday. Police say Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after being admitted to the hospital on Friday, December 9.
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
