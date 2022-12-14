Read full article on original website
Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers
If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake is for you. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need.
Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony to be held in Paducah, Ky
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Islamic Center fire suspect pleads guilty to hate crime,...
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane...
Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
Local food banks feeding more people this holiday season
Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice changes to separate violent youth offenders, protect staff
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a new system where the Department of Juvenile Justice will run three high-security detention centers for violent youth offenders. According to a release from the governor’s office, three high-security detention centers will be for male juveniles 14 years old or older who have...
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
Islamic Center fire suspect pleads guilty to hate crime, arson charges
Nearly 77,000 deer harvested during Illinois firearm season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a total of 76,854 deer during the week-long 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on December 4. The counting comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, who released the preliminary numbers today. Officials say this year’s total is about 6,400...
Kentucky Chamber Foundation Opens Applications for Fair Chance Academy to Help Employers Foster Transformational Employment Opportunities
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Chamber Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Chamber Foundation, visit https://kentuckycomeback.com/fairchanceacademy. As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and grow Kentucky’s workforce through fair chance hiring,...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Friday morning, December 16 due to high winds. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 9:45 a.m. They said the ferry reported winds out of the west were 10 miles per hour with gusts to...
