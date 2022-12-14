ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers cruise past Kings 123-103 behind 80-point 1st half

 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers scored 80 points in the first half and cruised to a 123-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games of its six-game East Coast swing.

Two nights after Embiid scored 53 points in a victory over Charlotte, Harden and Harris took advantage of Sacramento's defensive focus on the big man. With two defenders often on Embiid, Harris camped out in the corner for wide-open 3s while Harden dished from the top of the key until his own shot got warm in the second quarter.

Philadelphia led 80-55 at halftime.

The 76ers shot 51.2% — the third straight game they've been better than 50% from the floor. They only topped 50% once in the nine games before that. They also recorded a season-high 34 assists.

Malik Monk had 16 points off the bench for the Kings.

TIP-INS

Kings: De'Aaron Fox (right foot soreness) was back in the starting lineup and finished with 13 points. ... Fox was hurt during a loss to Milwaukee last Wednesday and missed two subsequent games.

76ers: De'Anthony Melton was held out with lower back tightness. Melton has been starting in place of Tyrese Maxey and scored 33 points on Friday night against the Lakers. ... Maxey (left foot fracture) has not been cleared to run at full speed. ... The Sixers scored 80 or more points in the first half for the 14th time in franchise history. Their previous high this season was 67 against Orlando on Nov. 17.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Toronto on Wednesday night.

76ers: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Sacramento, CA
