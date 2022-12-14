ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts. Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
workboat.com

The passing of two industry giants

The maritime industry is made up of many individuals whose personalities were larger than life. Two of them passed away suddenly late last year, leaving a void in our industry and our lives. William “Bill” Dow, 86. I first met Bill Dow in 1980 at a meeting in...
NATCHEZ, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
957
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy