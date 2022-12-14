Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
WLOX
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts. Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans...
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA. "Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
‘A horrific ... very violent tornado’ kills woman as Louisiana storms claim third victim
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best Places In America To Spend Christmas
Attractions of America compiled a list of the 27 best spots in the country to spend Christmas, including this city in Louisiana.
Crew members back on shore following helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
UPDATE: The three crew members who were found on a life raft following a helicopter crash 30 miles off the Coast of Louisiana in Terrebonne Bay are back on shore.
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
'This one hits really close to home' Slain officer was Slidell resident
SLIDELL, La. — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a...
Tornado touches down on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says a tornado touched down this afternoon on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Eyewitnesses reported the tornado near Lapalco Blvd.
workboat.com
The passing of two industry giants
The maritime industry is made up of many individuals whose personalities were larger than life. Two of them passed away suddenly late last year, leaving a void in our industry and our lives. William “Bill” Dow, 86. I first met Bill Dow in 1980 at a meeting in...
NOLA.com
Million-dollar living on tap in Old Metairie, Madisonville and Uptown
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
NOLA.com
Miss Black Louisiana to reign over special storytime at New Orleans East library
A special guest will lead a special holiday storytime at East New Orleans Regional Library on Dec. 22. Courtney Mpagi, the winner of the 2022 Miss Black Louisiana Pageant, will reign over festivities including stories, songs, treats and a surprise meet-and-greet from two of the North Pole’s most famous residents.
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
Fox Business
New York, NY
34K+
Followers
957
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 3