New 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Character Posters Shine a Light on the Cast
The tale as old as time is heading back to screens as ABC prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. This month, the network is airing a two-hour-long special to honor the long-lasting legacy of the Disney classic, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Thus far, fans have been treated with some early looks at the special with posters of its two leads H.E.R. and Josh Groban, as well as the full, star-studded cast. Now, ABC has released stunning new character posters.
Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)
Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Beyonce & Jay Z Spotted Out For Casual NYC Dinner With Friends: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z were out and about again in New York City living their best lives. The superstar couple were spotted enjoying a low-key date in the Big Apple on Thursday, Nov. 17. The “Church Girl” hitmaker rocked an oversized hoodie that she paired with a set of high-end designer heels, while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper kept it cool in a Puma beanie, sweats and a blinged-out watch.
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Is Lizzo Planning to Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright? She Says…
Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says... Turn up the music, let's celebrate. Lizzo, who confirmed earlier this year that her relationship with longtime friend Myke Wright had turned romantic, hinted in a new interview that she just may have found her soulmate. "In the past...
African American Film Critics Association Crowns ‘The Woman King’ the Best Film of 2022
The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 list of 2022, with “The Woman King” named the best film of the year. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as members of the all-female army the Agojie. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of the Dahomey kingdom in the 1820s. “Our top film, ‘The Woman King,’ bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a press statement. “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, and Apple Original...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season
Several groups are already naming their best picks of the year.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Musical Adaptation for Sony
Tom Hanks will produce and Lisa Cholodenko will direct the the film based on the Tony-winning musical
