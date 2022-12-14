The tale as old as time is heading back to screens as ABC prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. This month, the network is airing a two-hour-long special to honor the long-lasting legacy of the Disney classic, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Thus far, fans have been treated with some early looks at the special with posters of its two leads H.E.R. and Josh Groban, as well as the full, star-studded cast. Now, ABC has released stunning new character posters.

