Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Shooting in west Columbus leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Columbus on Monday night. Two victims were rushed to area hospitals; one died at Doctor's West and the second person was reported to be in critical condition at Grant Medical Center as of 9:30 p.m. The shooting...
WSYX ABC6
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
WSYX ABC6
Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot in leg amid argument at southeast Columbus fast-food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg during an argument at a fast-food restaurant. A sergeant with Columbus police's public information office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside a Wendy's in the 4300 block of Refugee Road. Police...
WSYX ABC6
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police investigate 2nd gas station shooting in less than a week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus police officers investigate a second shooting at a city gas station in less than a week, a safety and security expert warns people to be aware of their surroundings while at the pumps. "When we pull into the gas pump, we want to...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio jurors out thousands of dollars after being targeted in jury duty scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After $4,000 worth of cash cards arrived at the Franklin County Municipal Court Jury Commission Office, Jury Commissioner Bob Condon called on ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in an attempt to stop an apparent scam. "They're telling people that you missed jury duty, and...
WSYX ABC6
Body of Columbus woman found in Kentucky identified 32 years after disappearance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Kentucky State Police say they have identified the body of Linda Bennett, whose body was found in Kentucky in 1988. In May of that year, a couple in Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Detectives determined her death was a homicide,...
WSYX ABC6
George Wagner IV sentenced to 8 life sentences for role in Pike County family massacre
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the longest and costliest criminal trials in Ohio history ended with George Wagner IV sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison. A jury of nine women and three men last month convicted 31-year-old Wagner on...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
WSYX ABC6
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
WSYX ABC6
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
WSYX ABC6
'I hope you burn in hell': Judge sentences George Wagner to 8 life sentences, 121 years
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The judge in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV Monday sentenced him to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison, concluding the longest and costliest criminal trial in Ohio history. A jury of nine women and...
WSYX ABC6
Police release surveillance photos of 3 people connected to deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police on Monday released surveillance photos of three young men "connected to" the deadly shooting that took place last week inside a gas station. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Combs intervened during the attempted robbery of his friend inside the Sunoco station in the 2700 block of...
WSYX ABC6
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Holiday travel could get tricky with possible winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first half of the week is relatively quiet. We are watching a large storm just in time for Christmas. Stay weather aware this week as more of the forecast and the impacts come into better focus. Here’s what we know so far:. Live...
WSYX ABC6
Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman raises over $2K after decorating house with over 600 Christmas trees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Barbara Hardesty decorated her northeast Columbus house with over 600 Christmas trees this holiday season. She opened her house to the public and offered tours for those interested in seeing all her 643 trees and decorations. Barbara said 772 people stopped by her house over...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man stuck in Peru due to protests in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is stuck in Peru after protests over politics in the country turned deadly. The country's Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office, and he's in jail. People who live in Peru are speaking out, and their protesting shut down transportation in the...
Comments / 0