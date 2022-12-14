ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

WSYX ABC6

Shooting in west Columbus leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Columbus on Monday night. Two victims were rushed to area hospitals; one died at Doctor's West and the second person was reported to be in critical condition at Grant Medical Center as of 9:30 p.m. The shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 young men shot at party in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man stuck in Peru due to protests in the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is stuck in Peru after protests over politics in the country turned deadly. The country's Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office, and he's in jail. People who live in Peru are speaking out, and their protesting shut down transportation in the...
COLUMBUS, OH

