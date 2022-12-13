ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise

A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington hospitals near capacity

On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Blue Grass Airport shares holiday air travel tips

Airport officials remind flyers about what they can and can't pack in their belongings.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm

The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired food | Morning in America

As shoppers look for more ways to save money, one grocery store is offering customers an interesting trade-off --- cheaper prices in exchange for nearly expired grocery items. For many shoppers, it's considered an even deal.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County

Volunteers will cook and serve the food, which is expected to be about 500 meals.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need

Hope Center announced its Hope for the Holiday initiative, a project to make the holiday special for its more than 500 clients in the emergency Shelter, veterans' and mental health programs, and men's and women's recovery programs.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run

After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
DENVER, KY
fox56news.com

Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages

Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Inflation impacts: Lexington non-profit said donations down $80,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington non-profit organization, Lighthouse Ministries said it’s feeling the effects of the inflation. In fact, this year it’s seen a dip in donations by about $80,000. Tay Anderson, the executive director at Lighthouse Ministries said she admits she thought the pandemic would...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead last year and caught the sound.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 12/14/2022

It's been a super-soaker here in Lexington with more rain on the way ahead of a wicked cold air mass that will pack a major wallop!
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting

A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on time with Lexington company

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 53 years of working, a dedicated man is retiring, but not before a big celebration. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. His accomplishments and the impact he had on countless people were celebrated with a luncheon Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
LEXINGTON, KY

