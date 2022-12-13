Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here...
fox56news.com
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite,...
fox56news.com
Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season
A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season. Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into …. A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need...
fox56news.com
Blue Grass Airport shares holiday air travel tips
Airport officials remind flyers about what they can and can't pack in their belongings. Airport officials remind flyers about what they can and can't pack in their belongings. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed...
fox56news.com
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear …. A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before you...
fox56news.com
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm. Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm. The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected...
fox56news.com
Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired food | Morning in America
As shoppers look for more ways to save money, one grocery store is offering customers an interesting trade-off --- cheaper prices in exchange for nearly expired grocery items. For many shoppers, it's considered an even deal. #Inflation #MoneySaving #Groceries. Shoppers find deals at store selling nearly expired …. As shoppers...
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
Volunteers will cook and serve the food, which is expected to be about 500 meals. Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine …. Volunteers will cook and serve the food, which is expected to be about 500 meals. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five...
fox56news.com
Lexington's Hope Center hoping the community supports those in need
Hope Center announced its Hope for the Holiday initiative, a project to make the holiday special for its more than 500 clients in the emergency Shelter, veterans' and mental health programs, and men's and women's recovery programs. Lexington’s Hope Center hoping the community supports …. Hope Center announced its...
fox56news.com
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
fox56news.com
Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages
Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Applying to Fayette Co. Schools specialized academic …. The traditional education path doesn't necessarily work for...
fox56news.com
Inflation impacts: Lexington non-profit said donations down $80,000
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington non-profit organization, Lighthouse Ministries said it’s feeling the effects of the inflation. In fact, this year it’s seen a dip in donations by about $80,000. Tay Anderson, the executive director at Lighthouse Ministries said she admits she thought the pandemic would...
fox56news.com
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead last year and caught the sound. Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red …. A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a...
fox56news.com
Applying to Fayette Co. Schools specialized academic programs: Dates to know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The traditional education path doesn’t necessarily work for every student. So, don’t miss the chance for your child to apply to the Fayette County Public Schools magnet and specialized academic programs. The application window is coming up in January. This unique opportunity...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 12/14/2022
It's been a super-soaker here in Lexington with more rain on the way ahead of a wicked cold air mass that will pack a major wallop!. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Dec....
fox56news.com
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before...
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington …. A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five...
fox56news.com
Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on time with Lexington company
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 53 years of working, a dedicated man is retiring, but not before a big celebration. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. His accomplishments and the impact he had on countless people were celebrated with a luncheon Wednesday.
fox56news.com
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing. Lexington woman charged in son’s death to appear …. Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child...
