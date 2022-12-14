Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Stable Grounds offers Christmas open house
Stable Grounds in Middlebury held its Christmas Open House on Thursday. It provides students from Middlebury Schools a chance to work with horses while building positive life skills. Students don't ride the horses but receive ground-based mental health counseling through "experiential learning" while caring for the animals. “There are so...
22 WSBT
South Bend Salvation Army Kroc Center holds "Distribution Day"
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Christmas will be a lot brighter for more than 1,300 local children thanks to your help. The South Bend Salvation Army held its Angel Tree "Distribution Day" at the Kroc Center. Community donations helped to provide all the gifts for today's event. Each family...
22 WSBT
Twin Branch Elementary staff spread holiday cheer
A local school spread some holiday joy today at Martins Super Market. This was the first time, teachers and staff sang holiday carols at the store off Bittersweet in Mishawaka. They wanted to share some Christmas spirit with the shoppers and the community. “Well, we thought you know we kind...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Mayor announces re-election
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has just declared he’s running for re-election. The announcement happened at the VFW in Mishawaka. Mayor Wood said today he’s focusing on prioritizing city services and utilities, infrastructure, and economic growth. The incumbent is also supporting the development of a new amateur athletic facility,...
22 WSBT
Saint Joseph Health System holds Holiday Meal Drive-Thru for seniors
A chance to help local senior citizens... ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend is here. Saint Joseph Health System held its Senior Holiday Meal Drive-Thru in South Bend on Thursday. Those who signed up received two pre-packaged ready-to-eat meals with turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and more. “Well it's important to recognize...
22 WSBT
Popular Leesburg restaurant to close at end of year
Leesburg, Ind. — Stacy's Sports Inn will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 50 years of service to the community. "You've waited on them for 13 years and then all of a sudden, you never see them again," said Patricia Gaut, Stacy's Sports Inn Server.
22 WSBT
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"
LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
22 WSBT
Country Bakeshop to close by end of year
South Bend. Ind. — For the last 47-years Country Bakeshop near the Indiana/ Michigan state line has been owned and operated by the Rumpf family. But, by the end of the year, it will close. Owner Craig Rumpf says baking is a demanding job and it’s time to retire....
22 WSBT
Resolution tabled regarding recreational marijuana businesses in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A push to bring marijuana shops to Stevensville is now on hold. This coming as some of the council members tried to walk back the ordinance. There was not an empty seat in the village hall. A lot of people shared frustration with the ordinance...
22 WSBT
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
22 WSBT
Update: Elkhart Community Schools E-Learning to continue for some on December 15
Elkhart Community Schools released the following information regarding E-Learning on Thursday, December 15. "Due to illness impacting our bus drivers, for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, 2022:. All ECS middle school and high school buildings will be closed. Students will participate in synchronous e-learning. Students should log on to Canvas for...
22 WSBT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police: New technology to streamline crime data
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police are taking their real-time crime center on the go. The new, cloud-cased system combines all the department's apps in one place. That includes business' security cameras and cameras registered by residents. With the help of homeowners’ security cameras already registered in...
22 WSBT
Kosciusko County sees record number of overdose deaths
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — 2022 has broken the record for the most overdose deaths in a year in Kosciusko County. It is causing the need for additional funding for the coroner's office to continue doing autopsies the rest of the year. The Kosciusko County coroner says the county...
22 WSBT
Michigan woman fined for financial crimes
A Three Rivers, Michigan woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns. Since 2015, Harshberger used her position as a controller and general manager of a business in Elkhart, to make unauthorized, personal charges to a business credit card.
22 WSBT
Police: Large amount of fentanyl and meth off South Bend streets after traffic stop
A large amount of suspected fentanyl and meth are now off the streets after a traffic stop by a South Bend Police officer. On Thursday, December 15, around 7:45 pm, an officer was on patrol near Sample and Fellows Streets and saw a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. During the...
22 WSBT
Juvenile waived to adult court in murder of corrections officer
The Juvenile involved in the murder of correctional officer Rhema Harris, 28, was waived into adult court on Tuesday. Braelyn Rios, 15, face three preliminary charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony and Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65...
22 WSBT
Slick roads lead to crashes early Friday morning
The Bypass is now open after a series of crashes Friday morning. The crash happened near Mayflower, causing the south or east bound lanes to be shut down for about a half hour. Officials state there are injuries, however the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Elkhart...
22 WSBT
Peak flu season approaching, some medicine in short supply
We are now entering peak flu season, which means illnesses are rapidly spreading through communities. Local health experts say you can keep you and your children safe this holiday season by following a few basic steps. With so many viruses going around, a few prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines are hard...
