Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

Stable Grounds offers Christmas open house

Stable Grounds in Middlebury held its Christmas Open House on Thursday. It provides students from Middlebury Schools a chance to work with horses while building positive life skills. Students don't ride the horses but receive ground-based mental health counseling through "experiential learning" while caring for the animals. “There are so...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Salvation Army Kroc Center holds "Distribution Day"

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Christmas will be a lot brighter for more than 1,300 local children thanks to your help. The South Bend Salvation Army held its Angel Tree "Distribution Day" at the Kroc Center. Community donations helped to provide all the gifts for today's event. Each family...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Twin Branch Elementary staff spread holiday cheer

A local school spread some holiday joy today at Martins Super Market. This was the first time, teachers and staff sang holiday carols at the store off Bittersweet in Mishawaka. They wanted to share some Christmas spirit with the shoppers and the community. “Well, we thought you know we kind...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Mishawaka Mayor announces re-election

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has just declared he’s running for re-election. The announcement happened at the VFW in Mishawaka. Mayor Wood said today he’s focusing on prioritizing city services and utilities, infrastructure, and economic growth. The incumbent is also supporting the development of a new amateur athletic facility,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Saint Joseph Health System holds Holiday Meal Drive-Thru for seniors

A chance to help local senior citizens... ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend is here. Saint Joseph Health System held its Senior Holiday Meal Drive-Thru in South Bend on Thursday. Those who signed up received two pre-packaged ready-to-eat meals with turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and more. “Well it's important to recognize...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Popular Leesburg restaurant to close at end of year

Leesburg, Ind. — Stacy's Sports Inn will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 50 years of service to the community. "You've waited on them for 13 years and then all of a sudden, you never see them again," said Patricia Gaut, Stacy's Sports Inn Server.
LEESBURG, IN
22 WSBT

Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"

LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
22 WSBT

Country Bakeshop to close by end of year

South Bend. Ind. — For the last 47-years Country Bakeshop near the Indiana/ Michigan state line has been owned and operated by the Rumpf family. But, by the end of the year, it will close. Owner Craig Rumpf says baking is a demanding job and it’s time to retire....
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

Update: Elkhart Community Schools E-Learning to continue for some on December 15

Elkhart Community Schools released the following information regarding E-Learning on Thursday, December 15. "Due to illness impacting our bus drivers, for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, 2022:. All ECS middle school and high school buildings will be closed. Students will participate in synchronous e-learning. Students should log on to Canvas for...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police: New technology to streamline crime data

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police are taking their real-time crime center on the go. The new, cloud-cased system combines all the department's apps in one place. That includes business' security cameras and cameras registered by residents. With the help of homeowners’ security cameras already registered in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Kosciusko County sees record number of overdose deaths

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — 2022 has broken the record for the most overdose deaths in a year in Kosciusko County. It is causing the need for additional funding for the coroner's office to continue doing autopsies the rest of the year. The Kosciusko County coroner says the county...
22 WSBT

Michigan woman fined for financial crimes

A Three Rivers, Michigan woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns. Since 2015, Harshberger used her position as a controller and general manager of a business in Elkhart, to make unauthorized, personal charges to a business credit card.
THREE RIVERS, MI
22 WSBT

Juvenile waived to adult court in murder of corrections officer

The Juvenile involved in the murder of correctional officer Rhema Harris, 28, was waived into adult court on Tuesday. Braelyn Rios, 15, face three preliminary charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony and Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Slick roads lead to crashes early Friday morning

The Bypass is now open after a series of crashes Friday morning. The crash happened near Mayflower, causing the south or east bound lanes to be shut down for about a half hour. Officials state there are injuries, however the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Elkhart...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Peak flu season approaching, some medicine in short supply

We are now entering peak flu season, which means illnesses are rapidly spreading through communities. Local health experts say you can keep you and your children safe this holiday season by following a few basic steps. With so many viruses going around, a few prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines are hard...

