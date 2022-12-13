It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Has Reported 22 Deaths and 1,891 Cases of C. O. V. I. D. The Number of Deaths and New Cases Has Not Decreased.
On Wednesday, New Jersey health officials announced 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths. The state average for positive tests over the past week is 1,886, up 7% from the week before and up 37% from the previous month. In comparison to the seven-day average of 3,720 positive...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Sailors From New Jersey and Their Dog Were Found Safe at Sea After 10 Days.
On Wednesday, two men who had been missing at sea for days were reunited with their families in New York. A commercial ship from Amsterdam and the U.S. Coast Guard came to their rescue. From New Jersey to Florida, 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso sailed with their small...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Under New Jersey’s Most Recent Proposed Merger, Two Hospitals Would Become One.
Cooper University Health Care in Camden will acquire Cape Regional Health System next year, improving medical services in southern New Jersey. Cooper’s second huge announcement in three months. In September, Camden Healthcare announced a $2 billion expansion that will add three clinical care and education facilities and 100 patient rooms.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Final Remaining Red Lobster Restaurant in This New Jersey County Has Closed.
Red Lobster, a popular chain of seafood restaurants, has closed one of its locations in the Garden State. Red Lobster, the last remaining in Monmouth County, closed its doors at its Oakhurst branch, 2200 Route 35. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are Summarized...
newjerseylocalnews.com
N.j., Pa. Monuments Return to Easton-phillipsburg Free Bridge (Photos)
Following an absence of one year, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey flags that once graced the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are once again waving to passing cars. On Wednesday morning, workers from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission returned the New Jersey state seal’s golden monument to its perch atop the east tower of the river span and the Pennsylvania state seal to its perch atop the west tower.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Boaters Who Went Missing Were Found by An Oil Tanker Crew 200 Miles out To Sea
The two men who set sail from New Jersey for Florida and were presumed lost for 10 days were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker more than 200 miles east of Delaware, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, waved...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.
Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Reduction of Bureaucratic Hurdles for the Military Was Made Law by a Recently Passed Bill.
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law legislation introduced by Senator Kristin Corrado that would allow non-resident military personnel to drive in New Jersey without first obtaining a driver’s license from the state. Incredibly relieved that this legislation was passed into law, I say. Every two or three years,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Winter Storm in New Jersey Closes Schools and Changes Schedules (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022)
Some New Jersey school districts have altered their Thursday, December 15, 2022 schedules due to the impending arrival of a coastal storm that is forecast to deliver a wintry combination of snow, ice, sleet, heavy rain, and gusty winds to the state. From Thursday at noon to Friday at midnight,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey’s Toms River a Bomb Threat Forced the Closure of a Mcdonald’s.
TOMS RIVER — This is A man who was reportedly experiencing “emotional turmoil” who told employees at a McDonald’s restaurant on Hooper Avenue that his rucksack was going to blow up, prompting the employees to leave the building. According to the Toms River police, police units...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The FBI’s Claims of A Decrease in Hate Crimes Are Questioned by A Kiyc Investigation
According to the FBI’s newly released numbers, there was a decrease in hate crimes last year. However, a Kane In Your Corner investigation showed that the data isn’t credible, and that the true number is likely to be higher. In August, two teenagers shattered the peace at a...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buys Billboards and Ads to Find a Kidney Donor.
Doylestown’s 74-year-old Don Brown is on over a dozen billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square. Brown needs a living kidney immediately.”It’s life or death,” said Doylestown resident Brown. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are Summarized Here!
newjerseylocalnews.com
Forecasting a Wintry Mixture for Tomorrow in the States of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Tomorrow’s storm might bring ice conditions to the morning commute, according to AccuWeather, so bundle up. Daytime temperatures only reached 41 degrees, while overnight lows were in the low 30s, despite the partly sunny skies. On Thursday, it seems like a storm is going to bring a lot of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Beginning on Wednesday Will Be the Second Half of A Black Bear Hunt in New Jersey
The black bear hunt in New Jersey has been extended for four extra days, beginning on Wednesday. Nearly one hundred bears were killed in the first, abbreviated hunt last week, so a second one is now underway. State wildlife officials’ expectations were not met. In the first phase of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Nj Labour Leaders, Elected Officials Demand $350m From State to Offset Health Benefits Increases.
On January 1, the state is likely to adopt large increases to health benefits, and labor leaders and government officials are asking the state for a contribution of three hundred and fifty million dollars in order to fund these initiatives. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s...
newjerseylocalnews.com
5 People Have Been Detained in Georgia for the Horrific Home Invasion in New Jersey.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. – Five men from Georgia have been taken into custody on suspicion of impersonating FBI agents during a violent house invasion that occurred in northern New Jersey during the summer. On Tuesday, authorities in Georgia apprehended five people: Aaron Perry, 53, from Dunwoody; Ali Muhammad, 33,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Queens, Nj Guy Arrested for Providing Cryptocurrency to ISIS.
The Department of Justice claims that on Wednesday, they detained a guy from Queens and another from New Jersey for providing financial support to ISIS via cryptocurrency and other ways. They were arrested on Wednesday morning, along with a man from Virginia and a man from Canada, after hearing testimony...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Can You Believe All the Magic and Shine in Monmouth County, New Jersey?
As you may know, I’m a total nerd when it comes to Christmas decorations, and this home nearly brought me to tears. I appreciated that I could just get out and enjoy the scenery and the activities. I can’t express how much fun it is to do this with...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Many Ocean County, Nj Eateries Will Be Open on Christmas Eve.
This year on Christmas Eve, why not try out one of these amazing eateries instead of slaving over a hot stove?. When it comes to Christmas dinner, not everyone has the luxury of time. This year, many relatives are rushing off to far-flung destinations, leaving little time for holiday preparations.
Comments / 0