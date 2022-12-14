ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case

By Christa Swanson
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3d1Q_0jhl1HAF00

FOUKE, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.

Oklahoma game wardens in McCurtain County have closed the investigation and seized several illegally taken deer and a bear from the couple’s Fouke home. The federal charges were the result of an investigation throughout the summer of 2021 into members of a private hunting lease, mostly from Arkansas and Texas. Wardens initially became concerned that several members were taking advantage of Oklahoma’s nonresident archery deer license.

BPSO plans safety drill at Benton church

On Nov. 20, wardens say they located the Fouke, Ark. man at his camp with a freshly killed buck. When asked about a young bear killed in 2019 by his wife and three deer killed illegally by their juvenile sons in 2019-2020 the man claimed they were killed legally and checked in Arkansas. The couple took a photo with the bear, which was about 1.5 years old and around 100 lbs. When wardens explained a warrant served on his cell phone showed he was at the lease on each date, he confessed.

He told wardens his wife was at the deer stand and was hunting with a rifle. Before approaching him wardens confirmed she only held a nonresident archery license. Wardens say she arrived a half-hour later and told them she purchased a deer gun license that morning. An electronic check showed that she purchased one nine minutes before reaching the camp.

The couple, identified in court records as Christina Marie and Antonio Telles, Jr., was charged in McCurtain County and Miller County with multiple counts of possession of illegally taken deer and a bear without required licenses and several counts of failure to check them. Arkansas game wardens located other illegally taken deer while at the couple’s home to seize the deer and bear, which the couple was also cited for.

Hughes Springs ISD coach $3.5M bond for multiple child sex charges

They paid $2840 total in fines. The guilty pleas in Oklahoma carry a 2-year revocation of the man’s license and 1 year for the woman. In Arkansas, the minimum revocation is 5 years. The revocations apply in all 48 member states of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact. They did not face federal charges for taking the killed animals across the state lines into Arkansas due to their cooperation.

When wardens went to the Wolf Hole to attempt to contact members who were suspected of illegal hunting, they also issued citations to members from Hallsville and Texarkana, Texas for failure to tag a deer and hunting without a license. Another member from Eagletown, Ok. was also cited for not checking his deer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities

A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
TEXARKANA, AR
KATV

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
ktoy1047.com

Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office continues investigation in infant death

20-year-old Matthew Hallmark of Lockesburg and the infant’s 17-year-old mother were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after police received a tip that led to the discovery of the infant’s body on November 7. Bond for Hallmark and the mother was set at $50,000 each. The pair have bonded out of jail and are awaiting trial. An autopsy will be performed on the infant’s body at the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
OKLAHOMA STATE
agfc.com

Alligator gar permit applications open until Dec. 31

LITTLE ROCK – Anglers interested in hooking into Arkansas’s largest sport fish can apply for a 2023 Alligator Gar Trophy tag until Dec. 31. Many Arkansas anglers travel all the way to the Gulf of Mexico each year in search of trophy fish like tarpon and sailfish. Most don’t know they are passing up a similar opportunity right here in The Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
ARKANSAS STATE
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
bigfoot99.com

Missouri fugitives arrested in Rawlins

A pickup truck stuck in the snow on the Deep Jack Road west of Saratoga led to the arrest of two suspects holed up in Rawlins who were wanted in the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. The case began to unfold in late November when a local search...
RAWLINS, WY
THV11

Arkansas woman's SNAP card used in another state

MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Karla Martin was shocked after learning her EBT card had 31 cents instead of $300 when trying to buy her groceries on Monday. “So, I just left my cart up there and tell him I just have to find out what was going on to come back into the shop again later,” Martin said.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy