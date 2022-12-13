ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

There is a Last-ditch Effort Being Made by Municipal Authorities and Unions in New Jersey to Prevent a Tax Increase.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?

A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Under New Jersey’s Most Recent Proposed Merger, Two Hospitals Would Become One.

Cooper University Health Care in Camden will acquire Cape Regional Health System next year, improving medical services in southern New Jersey. Cooper’s second huge announcement in three months. In September, Camden Healthcare announced a $2 billion expansion that will add three clinical care and education facilities and 100 patient rooms.
CAMDEN, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Queens, Nj Guy Arrested for Providing Cryptocurrency to ISIS.

The Department of Justice claims that on Wednesday, they detained a guy from Queens and another from New Jersey for providing financial support to ISIS via cryptocurrency and other ways. They were arrested on Wednesday morning, along with a man from Virginia and a man from Canada, after hearing testimony...
EDISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy