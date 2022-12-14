HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 22 points as Rice beat North American 92-54 on Thursday. Olivari was 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Owls (7-3). Max Fiedler scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Seryee Lewis shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO