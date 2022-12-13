Following an absence of one year, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey flags that once graced the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are once again waving to passing cars. On Wednesday morning, workers from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission returned the New Jersey state seal’s golden monument to its perch atop the east tower of the river span and the Pennsylvania state seal to its perch atop the west tower.

