New York and New Jersey Are About to Get Hit by a Nasty Nor’easter That Will Bring Lots of Rain and Gusty Gusts.
Between Thursday and Friday, the area might be hit by a powerful storm system, bringing with it a deluge of rain and high winds. Extremely low temperatures will cause snow to build in the highest elevations of the interior, making travel hazardous. Up north, the snowfall totals will be high...
Forecasting a Wintry Mixture for Tomorrow in the States of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Tomorrow’s storm might bring ice conditions to the morning commute, according to AccuWeather, so bundle up. Daytime temperatures only reached 41 degrees, while overnight lows were in the low 30s, despite the partly sunny skies. On Thursday, it seems like a storm is going to bring a lot of...
Winter Storm in New Jersey Closes Schools and Changes Schedules (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022)
Some New Jersey school districts have altered their Thursday, December 15, 2022 schedules due to the impending arrival of a coastal storm that is forecast to deliver a wintry combination of snow, ice, sleet, heavy rain, and gusty winds to the state. From Thursday at noon to Friday at midnight,...
New Jersey Boaters Who Went Missing Were Found by An Oil Tanker Crew 200 Miles out To Sea
The two men who set sail from New Jersey for Florida and were presumed lost for 10 days were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker more than 200 miles east of Delaware, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, waved...
Sailors From New Jersey and Their Dog Were Found Safe at Sea After 10 Days.
On Wednesday, two men who had been missing at sea for days were reunited with their families in New York. A commercial ship from Amsterdam and the U.S. Coast Guard came to their rescue. From New Jersey to Florida, 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso sailed with their small...
New Jersey Has Reported 22 Deaths and 1,891 Cases of C. O. V. I. D. The Number of Deaths and New Cases Has Not Decreased.
On Wednesday, New Jersey health officials announced 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths. The state average for positive tests over the past week is 1,886, up 7% from the week before and up 37% from the previous month. In comparison to the seven-day average of 3,720 positive...
N.j., Pa. Monuments Return to Easton-phillipsburg Free Bridge (Photos)
Following an absence of one year, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey flags that once graced the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are once again waving to passing cars. On Wednesday morning, workers from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission returned the New Jersey state seal’s golden monument to its perch atop the east tower of the river span and the Pennsylvania state seal to its perch atop the west tower.
A Man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buys Billboards and Ads to Find a Kidney Donor.
Doylestown's 74-year-old Don Brown is on over a dozen billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square. Brown needs a living kidney immediately."It's life or death," said Doylestown resident Brown.
5 People Have Been Detained in Georgia for the Horrific Home Invasion in New Jersey.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. – Five men from Georgia have been taken into custody on suspicion of impersonating FBI agents during a violent house invasion that occurred in northern New Jersey during the summer. On Tuesday, authorities in Georgia apprehended five people: Aaron Perry, 53, from Dunwoody; Ali Muhammad, 33,...
Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?
A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities.
Under New Jersey’s Most Recent Proposed Merger, Two Hospitals Would Become One.
Cooper University Health Care in Camden will acquire Cape Regional Health System next year, improving medical services in southern New Jersey. Cooper’s second huge announcement in three months. In September, Camden Healthcare announced a $2 billion expansion that will add three clinical care and education facilities and 100 patient rooms.
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.
Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
Nj Labour Leaders, Elected Officials Demand $350m From State to Offset Health Benefits Increases.
On January 1, the state is likely to adopt large increases to health benefits, and labor leaders and government officials are asking the state for a contribution of three hundred and fifty million dollars in order to fund these initiatives.
