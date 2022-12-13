ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

N.j., Pa. Monuments Return to Easton-phillipsburg Free Bridge (Photos)

Following an absence of one year, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey flags that once graced the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are once again waving to passing cars. On Wednesday morning, workers from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission returned the New Jersey state seal’s golden monument to its perch atop the east tower of the river span and the Pennsylvania state seal to its perch atop the west tower.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?

A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Under New Jersey’s Most Recent Proposed Merger, Two Hospitals Would Become One.

Cooper University Health Care in Camden will acquire Cape Regional Health System next year, improving medical services in southern New Jersey. Cooper’s second huge announcement in three months. In September, Camden Healthcare announced a $2 billion expansion that will add three clinical care and education facilities and 100 patient rooms.
CAMDEN, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.

Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy