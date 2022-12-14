Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
uwdawgpound.com
QB Kienholz Decommits from Washington
Washington (like all but a handful of programs in the country) have been unable to go head-to-head with Ohio State in recruiting over the last several years. The Buckeyes came into Western Washington and plucked out elite recruits Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau. Now it appears they have dealt another major blow to the Huskies with the announcement that former UW QB commit Lincoln Kienholz has decommitted from Washington. 7 minutes later he tweeted out his commitment to Ohio State. Numerous crystal balls from all of 247’s recruiting experts had Kienholz flipping to the Buckeyes beginning last night.
footballscoop.com
Washington State coach Jake Dickert blasts wide-open Portal, says opposing coaches are targeting Cougars' players and parents
College football’s latest new frontier – the NCAA Transfer Portal window that opened Dec. 5 – has ushered in an unprecedented flood of student-athletes who are seeking to restart or resume their careers in new locations. It’s part of a new era in collegiate sports, what with...
newsnationnow.com
Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe
(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
fox4beaumont.com
Indigenous leaders call on AT&T Stadium, UIL to not allow PN-G mascot during championship
TEXAS — The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas has sent a letter saying, in part, that "Port Neches-Groves is perpetuating harmful native stereotypes, steadfastly refusing to change" Representatives from the Coalition Against Native Mascots (CANM) Texas and Southeast Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement (SETX-IPM) recently sent formal letters to...
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
hamiltonpawprint.com
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 13: Crash closes US 12, Mike Leach dead at 61 and freezing fog
US 12 is reopen over the Snake River Bridge after a 13 car crash. Former WSU football coach Mike Leach is dead at age 61 following a heart attack and freezing fog has settled over the Columbia Basin.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
Moscow slayings: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM. The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen,...
Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Councilman Francis Benjamin Announces Candidacy For Mayor-Longtime Mayor Glenn Johnson Confirms He Will Not Seek A 5th Term
Pullman City Councilman Francis Benjamin has announced that he is running for mayor next year which will be an open seat. Longtime Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson confirms to Pullman Radio News that he will not seek a 5th term in 2023 keeping his promise from his last campaign. Benjamin is...
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
Lewiston Man Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 11, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a domestic incident. After arriving on scene, the victim told police that 49-year-old Barry Dammon had allegedly pushed and headbutted her. According to...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Persons Of Interest From Grocery Outlet Theft
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest from a recent theft from Grocery Outlet. Anyone with information about the man and woman are asked to contact the Pullman PD.
Comments / 0