wnky.com
BG Freedom Walkers host third annual “A Merry Meal”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of good will in Bowling Green as the BG Freedom Walkers invited the community out to a free meal for those who might find themselves in a tighter spot this holiday season. Over at the Duck Shack, a full house could...
wnky.com
BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: Winter Solstice Night Ride
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with Karissa Lemon. She spoke to us about an upcoming bike ride event happening right here in Bowling Green. The Winter Solstice Night Ride is an eight mile leisurely paced bike ride around Historic Downtown, along the greenways and low-traffic streets. You can tour the holiday lights on a bike and see our city at night. They’ll have bike lights available for those who don’t have any. BikeWalk BG welcomes all ages and skill levels, as long as you can ride eight miles. Registration is available online, to save time before the event. To register to the bike ride, you can click here. The event will be held December 21st, meeting at Circus Square Park by 4:45 PM. For more information about the event itself, click here.
wnky.com
What goes into a bowl game? WKU preps weeks in advance for New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS, La.-The Hilltoppers take on the Jaguars in just a couple of days. But it takes a lot more prep in the weeks leading up to the big game. “It’s an enormous production,” said WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “It’s just you go, you start, you...
wnky.com
What’s Happening SoKy: Community Run & Coat Drive
For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKy, we sat down with Suzanne Leach. She’s with the Rehabilitation & Performance Institute of Bowling Green and has tons of community events to share with us. Firstly, we learned about Light Up the Night, a community run happening January 2nd at the Rehabilitation & Performance Institute. You can run, walk, crawl, dance for 3-4 miles around downtown BG! Through the run, you can make a stop at the Runner’s Lounge where participants can pick up a number to be entered to win awesome prizes following the run. After the run, they’ll meet back at R.P.I for hot chocolate provided by Bike Rack Bistro and will have cold beverages as well. The next event Suzanne spoke to us about is the ongoing Winter Coat Drive in collaboration with Barren River Area Safe Space. Throughout the month of December, R.P.I is collecting any gently used or new coats, gloves or mittens to donate to BRASS. For more information about both of these events, you can click here.
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
wnky.com
Fraternal Order of Police delivers food to the underserved
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Fraternal Order of Police was back at it again this weekend, trying to help out local families for the holidays. Saturday, Dec. 17, they had their annual Christmas food basket event to look out for the Bowling Green community. Officers and volunteers were out early, loading up and shipping out food with the help of Houchens.
whvoradio.com
National Defense Authorization Act To Benefit Fort Campbell And Kentucky
Kentucky soldiers and civil service workers will benefit from the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act which includes pay raises and funding for new equipment at Fort Campbell and other military-related institutions across the state. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation authorizes well-deserved funding increases for...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank, we met Bella. This older girl is so snuggly and loves to cuddle on someone’s lap. She’s a perfect companion for the chilly weather, keeping you nice and cozy as the temperature drops. This senior girl is eleven years old and has lived her whole life as a stray. She’s never found a forever home but you could be the one to make her last years special. You can still adopt Bella today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Bella and all other available shelter pets, here.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested on burglary charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is facing multiple charges in relation to burglaries at two local businesses. On Monday, Bowling Green Police Department officers responded to a call for the recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 1300 block of Scottsville Road. Police say when they arrived, they...
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
Grandmother says she’s seen DCS audit concerns firsthand
This week the Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a disturbing report of an audit on the state’s Department of Children’s Services. A Clarksville grandmother told News 2 she’s seen several of the concerns highlighted in the report firsthand.
WBKO
Arctic air headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of the week is looking chilly with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Arctic air is headed our way by Thursday evening. Starting Thursday evening, we get a blast...
wnky.com
Man charged with murder in death investigation of Auburn woman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Auburn woman. On Sunday, Dec. 11 around 8 a.m., Franklin police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends of Felecia Peacock, 50, found her unconscious in her hotel room.
Vanderbilt hospital chief of staff arrested for threats of violence, death
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital chief of staff Robert Scott Frankenfield was arrested after "malicious" harassment after drinking at a work holiday party on Sunday.
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
WBKO
BITTER BLAST of arctic cold late week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A week that will begin on a seasonably cold, quiet note is going to end with MAJOR changes as we move closer to Christmas!. With potential some snow Thursday night into Friday morning and HIGH confidence in dangerously cold wind chill values by week’s end, FIRST ALERT Weather Days have been declared for late Thursday, Friday, and Christmas Eve (Saturday).
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville.
WBKO
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
