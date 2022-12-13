Read full article on original website
16-year-old killed in Henderson shooting; $2,000 reward offered
HENDERSON, N.C. — A 16-year-old died after being found shot in a car in Henderson Saturday night. Officers found Krystal Gray in a passenger seat of a 2005 Acura MDX at the intersection of E. Montgomery Street and N. College Street around 7 p.m. Gray had a gunshot wound.
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
Greensboro man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that the suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As he was trying to […]
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
Family of 3, including baby, survives rollover crash on US 70 in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Three people, including a baby, are safe Monday after their car overturned on Old U.S. Highway 70. The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Shotwell Road, close to downtown Clayton,. Although the car flipped, deputies told WRAL News a man, woman and baby were not injured...
Antisemitic sign found in Moore County as Jewish community celebrates first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along U.S. Highway 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. The sign was found hanging on the N.C. Highway 690 bridge over U.S. 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on I-85 in NC: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
Armed woman sought in Orange County robberies taken into custody
An "armed and dangerous" woman who was wanted for several armed robberies in Orange and Durham counties has been taken into custody.
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
Man turns himself in after escaping patrol car while being arrested for outstanding warrant in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man turned himself in on Wednesday after escaping from officers attempting to arrest him for an outstanding warrant last week, according to a Graham Police Department news release. At 1:04 p.m., investigators with the GPD arrested 37-year-old Timothy Watlington. Watlington turned himself in and was charged with resisting a public […]
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student
A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday. The Granville County...
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Durham Public Schools bus drivers rescue uncovered routes, get students to school Friday
Transportation staff at Durham Public Schools (DPS) worked into the night Thursday to make sure all of the students could get to school Friday. DPS announced Friday morning that it was short 14 buses. The uncovered routes would have affected more than 2,000 students and disrupted bus routes for 23 schools Friday morning.
