Daphne officially opens the Fitness Court at Al Trione Sports Complex
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new outdoor Fitness Court today. Located at Al Trione Sports Complex, The City of Daphne partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and National Fitness Campaign to expand access to free exercise and high quality workouts to the state.
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
Local military connection to the World Cup in Qatar
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly 4 weeks, the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to an end this weekend. Studio10′s Joe Emer wanted to share a cool personal connection. Weeks ago when Team USA arrived in Qatar, one of the first things they did was hold an open practice session for our US Military members stationed there. It just so happens, that Joe’s wife’s cousin, Manuel Cedeno, a Master Sergeant in Education and Training with the Air Force, is currently serving in Qatar and was able to attend that session. Furthermore, he sent a special item in the mail from across the world. Our U.S. Men’s National Team spent time after that practice singing autographs for our military. ‘Manny’ was able to get many team members to sign an official World Cup soccer ball. Cool to have that connection, but even cooler that our U.S. team wanted to make time to do something special for our service men and women, who of course make us proud every day.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Winter Zoo Camp Session 1 – December 19-20, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Sense-ational Species 4th -8th Grade Animal Care 101 (Animal Training, Enrichment, Exhibit Design, and Education) Session 2 – December 29-30, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Zoo-Fari...
Holiday Game Night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Master Sommelier Gillian Balance and JustHaves Founder Justine Santaniello discuss how to set up a successful holiday game night. Interview provided by Treasury Wine Estates. https://www.thewineshop.com/.
Pepsi SoundStage: Ryan Dyer performs “Nashville”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It's time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Ryan Dyer performs his original song "Nashville.".
Flooring tips and tricks to help resale value with Bama Flooring
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We head back to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale for a fun, informative and helpful segment!. Owner Mary Lovin joins us with some flooring tips and tricks to help resale value. Also, she does a fantastic demonstration as to how to clean red wine spills off of carpet.
Infirmary Health plans hiring events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ivy Singley and Shernita Taylor to discuss career opportunities at Infirmary Health, including iHire Days events and work force development.
“We want to keep his legacy going”: Friends and former co-workers remember man killed in Elberta crash
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -This Tuesday morning crash on Highway 98 in Elberta took the lives of two Baldwin County men, including 42-year-old John Bethea who was a mail carrier. Before he delivered mail, he was the very first employee of Auto Medic Wrecker &Towing Service and a close friend of owner Lavon Parr.
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
National nonprofit is posting bail for Mobile prisoners – and DA cries foul
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California-based nonprofit organization quietly has begun putting up bail money to help prisoners get out of Mobile County Metro Jail, a move that has drawn the ire of prosecutors. Based in Los Angeles, The Bail Project has $33 million and operates all over the country,...
Pensacola man admits to Baldwin carjacking, chase that include two different crashes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking, admitting that he led Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on two different chases over the summer, forcibly taking a vehicle in the process. Court records indicate that deputies responded on July 12 to a 911 call about an...
Storms have given way to cooler temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The strong to severe storms have moved out overnight and now we will be left with nonstop sunshine for your Thursday with much cooler air pushing in. We’ll start off in the upper 40s as 5 a.m. so make sure you remember to dust off the jackets before leaving the house. Highs today should reach the low 60s for today and tomorrow with no rain.
Bar in downtown Fairhope has liquor license pulled, then reinstated
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope bar on notice after having its liquor license pulled, then reinstated. The Little Whiskey in downtown Fairhope was the scene of a fight this month, that ended with a man being shot in a nearby alley, according to police. As of Tuesday night, the...
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
Piecing together puzzling symptoms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Patricia Lugar, Allergy & Immunologist Specialist at Duke University discusses the signs and symptoms of SM and outline how the condition can be diagnosed. Many Americans may suffer from unexplained stomach issues, fatigue or rashes but can’t seem to get an accurate diagnosis for what...
UPDATE: Two dead following Tuesday morning crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Baldwin County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened on Highway 98 near Deer Acres Lane. Elberta police, the Elberta fire department, and Lillian fire rescue all responded. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Severe storms expected; upgraded to Level 4 risk zone
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll be watching for the potential of severe weather today with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk zone active for your Wednesday. Severe storms are expected. A nasty squall line ahead of a cold front pushes in this afternoon and that will bring...
Prosecutors in Prichard water board case: ‘Prison term needs to be on the table’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors have put defendants in a Prichard water board corruption case on notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors that would make prison more likely. Four people have been indicted on charges of misusing credit cards issued by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.
