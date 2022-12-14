ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Daphne officially opens the Fitness Court at Al Trione Sports Complex

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new outdoor Fitness Court today. Located at Al Trione Sports Complex, The City of Daphne partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and National Fitness Campaign to expand access to free exercise and high quality workouts to the state.
DAPHNE, AL
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
Local military connection to the World Cup in Qatar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly 4 weeks, the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to an end this weekend. Studio10′s Joe Emer wanted to share a cool personal connection. Weeks ago when Team USA arrived in Qatar, one of the first things they did was hold an open practice session for our US Military members stationed there. It just so happens, that Joe’s wife’s cousin, Manuel Cedeno, a Master Sergeant in Education and Training with the Air Force, is currently serving in Qatar and was able to attend that session. Furthermore, he sent a special item in the mail from across the world. Our U.S. Men’s National Team spent time after that practice singing autographs for our military. ‘Manny’ was able to get many team members to sign an official World Cup soccer ball. Cool to have that connection, but even cooler that our U.S. team wanted to make time to do something special for our service men and women, who of course make us proud every day.
MOBILE, AL
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

Winter Zoo Camp Session 1 – December 19-20, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Sense-ational Species 4th -8th Grade Animal Care 101 (Animal Training, Enrichment, Exhibit Design, and Education) Session 2 – December 29-30, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Zoo-Fari...
GULF SHORES, AL
Holiday Game Night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Master Sommelier Gillian Balance and JustHaves Founder Justine Santaniello discuss how to set up a successful holiday game night. Interview provided by Treasury Wine Estates. https://www.thewineshop.com/. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are....
MOBILE, AL
Pepsi SoundStage: Ryan Dyer performs “Nashville”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Ryan Dyer performs his original song “Nashville.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
Flooring tips and tricks to help resale value with Bama Flooring

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We head back to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale for a fun, informative and helpful segment!. Owner Mary Lovin joins us with some flooring tips and tricks to help resale value. Also, she does a fantastic demonstration as to how to clean red wine spills off of carpet.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Infirmary Health plans hiring events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ivy Singley and Shernita Taylor to discuss career opportunities at Infirmary Health, including iHire Days events and work force development. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where...
MOBILE, AL
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Storms have given way to cooler temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The strong to severe storms have moved out overnight and now we will be left with nonstop sunshine for your Thursday with much cooler air pushing in. We’ll start off in the upper 40s as 5 a.m. so make sure you remember to dust off the jackets before leaving the house. Highs today should reach the low 60s for today and tomorrow with no rain.
MOBILE, AL
Bar in downtown Fairhope has liquor license pulled, then reinstated

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope bar on notice after having its liquor license pulled, then reinstated. The Little Whiskey in downtown Fairhope was the scene of a fight this month, that ended with a man being shot in a nearby alley, according to police. As of Tuesday night, the...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Piecing together puzzling symptoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Patricia Lugar, Allergy & Immunologist Specialist at Duke University discusses the signs and symptoms of SM and outline how the condition can be diagnosed. Many Americans may suffer from unexplained stomach issues, fatigue or rashes but can’t seem to get an accurate diagnosis for what...
MOBILE, AL
UPDATE: Two dead following Tuesday morning crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Baldwin County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened on Highway 98 near Deer Acres Lane. Elberta police, the Elberta fire department, and Lillian fire rescue all responded. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Severe storms expected; upgraded to Level 4 risk zone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll be watching for the potential of severe weather today with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk zone active for your Wednesday. Severe storms are expected. A nasty squall line ahead of a cold front pushes in this afternoon and that will bring...
MOBILE, AL
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.
CITRONELLE, AL

