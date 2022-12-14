FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO