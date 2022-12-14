ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

North Farmington doubles up Catholic Central to improve to 3-0

FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Lakeland clamps down on defense, handing WL Northern its first loss in overtime

WHITE LAKE — When you’ve seen the movie before, sometimes you don’t want a front-row seat to an encore presentation. Not only had Lakeland girls basketball coach Mike Leitheim seen the movie before, when Walled Lake Northern’s Amal Younes buried a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send Tuesday latest installment of the Battle of Bogie Lake Road into overtime, but he’d already seen his Eagles let one slip away once this week.
WALLED LAKE, MI
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time

Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 16 and beyond

• Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, doctor and author: Feb. 2, Fox Theatre, Detroit, ticket prices vary. • New Edition, Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank: March 25, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, prices vary. • Chelcie Lynn: April 7, Sound...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Les Miserables’ touring company is loaded with Michigan connections

“The Victors” — the late 19th century Louis Elbel composition better known as the University of Michigan’s fight song — is not part of “Les Miserables.”. But rest assured that a fair share of the iconic musical’s current touring company, which settles into Detroit’s Fisher Theatre starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, is capable of busking into it.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit

Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday music events fill the metro area this weekend

The march towards the holidays continues this weekend, with plenty of melody and rhythm to add to the merriment:. • The Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s PNC Pops series presents its annual Home For the Holidays program with five concerts Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy