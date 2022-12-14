Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine girls basketball
Madison Heights Bishop Foley visited Royal Oak Shrine for this year’s installment of the rivalry girls basketball game between the schools, with the Ventures building an early lead, and rolling to a 59-18 win on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
The Oakland Press
North Farmington doubles up Catholic Central to improve to 3-0
FARMINGTON HILLS — For early-season measuring stick games, sometimes you find that you size up nicely, and other times you find out exactly how much growth is needed. As it was, the bottom line takeaways were vastly different from the combatants in Tuesday’s clash between North Farmington and Novi Detroit Catholic Central, as the veteran Raiders squad showed how quickly it has coalesced to begin the season in a 76-38 win over the Shamrocks.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at Lakeland girls basketball
Walled Lake Northern came into Tuesday’s Battle of Bogie Lake Road sporting a 4-0 record, and averaging 44 points per game, but Lakeland held the Knights to a little more than half that average, winning 28-25 in overtime.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion boys basketball
Clarkston held off Lake Orion for a 38-35 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Lakeland clamps down on defense, handing WL Northern its first loss in overtime
WHITE LAKE — When you’ve seen the movie before, sometimes you don’t want a front-row seat to an encore presentation. Not only had Lakeland girls basketball coach Mike Leitheim seen the movie before, when Walled Lake Northern’s Amal Younes buried a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send Tuesday latest installment of the Battle of Bogie Lake Road into overtime, but he’d already seen his Eagles let one slip away once this week.
The Oakland Press
Catholic League Cardinal Division bowling at Thunderbowl Lanes
The CHSL Cardinal Division bowlers were in action on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates gets 18 months probation
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was sentenced to 18 months of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge.
HometownLife.com
Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University
A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
'Power Five Starter': Michigan Football Adds To 2023 Class
With national signing day quickly approaching, the Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 class on Wednesday. Roderick Pierce, the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 51 ranked defensive lineman nationally, announced that he was committed to the Michigan Wolverines. You can read...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 16 and beyond
• Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, doctor and author: Feb. 2, Fox Theatre, Detroit, ticket prices vary. • New Edition, Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank: March 25, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, prices vary. • Chelcie Lynn: April 7, Sound...
The Oakland Press
‘Les Miserables’ touring company is loaded with Michigan connections
“The Victors” — the late 19th century Louis Elbel composition better known as the University of Michigan’s fight song — is not part of “Les Miserables.”. But rest assured that a fair share of the iconic musical’s current touring company, which settles into Detroit’s Fisher Theatre starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, is capable of busking into it.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
The Oakland Press
Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit
Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
The Oakland Press
Holiday music events fill the metro area this weekend
The march towards the holidays continues this weekend, with plenty of melody and rhythm to add to the merriment:. • The Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s PNC Pops series presents its annual Home For the Holidays program with five concerts Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.
The Oakland Press
Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help
Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Demolition begins of Continental Motors ruins in Detroit
Demolition has begun on remnants of an industrial ruin on Detroit's east side, which may be the future site of a self-storage facility. Crews and equipment from Adamo Demolition Co. this week have been tearing down portions of the 110-year-old Continental Motors Co. plant at 1610 Algonquin St. ...
