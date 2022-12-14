ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Gaudreau scores twice as Wild top Red Wings 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve his...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Notebook: OLSM sophomores cleared, Eaglets’ ‘Fab 4’ ready to roll

With their eligibility no longer an issue, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore transfers Jayden Savoury and Isaiah “Zip” Hines debuted Tuesday night for the defending Catholic League boys basketball champion Eaglets. After filing a federal lawsuit claiming discrimination last month, the Savoury and Hines families resolved their...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his left side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”

