Cold and cloudy days ahead in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — High temperatures will remain in the 20s through the weekend as a cold, dry airmass moves through the region. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the weekend. We are hearing reports of icing on the roads near and in Ontario, so if you're heading to that area this morning keep that in mind. We should remain dry for much of the weekend as this airmass moves through. Early next week, we'll see temperatures jump back into the 30s. We can also expect more storms to move in on Tuesday and we'll see precipitation in the middle of next week.
City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter
NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
Do Idahoans Want ONE Word Removed From Weather Reports?
When it snows, folks working in the weather industry are more than happy to tell you about it. WORKING IN THE MORNING? BETTER FILL UP THAT SNOWBLOWER!. COULD SCHOOL BE CANCELLED FOR YOUR KIDS BECAUSE OF SNOW? MORE AT 11!. We get it. It snows sometimes, and people need to...
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
A small earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Are Idaho Drivers The Worst?
We all have crazy outrageous driving stories. Whether it's reckless driving, tailgating, or running red lights, Idaho drivers have experienced it all. Have you ever wondered how our state compares to the nation's worst drivers? Are Gem State Drivers the nation's worst, or compared to other states, are we one of the better states for drivers?
Miss Idaho prepares to accomplish dreams in Miss America competition
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, there will be a new Miss America crowned. Right now, 51 women are competing for the title, including Miss Idaho, Sarah Jensen. “I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the country to get to represent Idaho,” Jensen said. “So, on Monday and Tuesday, I competed in preliminary competitions. On Monday, I performed my talent, which is a piano piece, and then yesterday, on Tuesday, I had my interview. I did a social impact pitch and I competed in red carpet, which is essentially evening gown.”
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
Idaho health officials: Rise in respiratory diseases pushing hospitals to capacity
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and officials from the Gem State provided a sobering discussion and update on the "surge" of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases during an online briefing Thursday afternoon. Leaders across the state said the 'triple-demic,' a phrase being used...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
School closures and delays
Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
Report: Idaho’s November unemployment rate up slightly to 3%
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent report from the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3% in November, slightly up from October’s 2.9%. November’s labor force, composed of both employed and unemployed workers, increased by 1,930 people to 963,380. Total employment...
BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man
KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho
We are all looking for ways to save here and there. Travel is one of the most expensive things to do but it is so important to visit loved ones. This is one way to save some serious money... A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho. Travel...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
