To fund and improve Metro, remember to ‘tap for transit’
There are many ways to pay your fare on King County Metro. But whether you “tap” an ORCA card, flash a Transit GO Ticket from your phone, or use cash, a paper ticket or a pass, you’re funding transit and letting us know how to serve you better.
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
Sound Transit announces further delays to Federal Way Link, other extension projects
Sound Transit recently announced updates on several light rail projects including the Federal Way Link Extension route. The organization is in the process of growing its regional light rail network from the current 26 miles to 62 miles of increased access and routes. Federal Way Link Extension (FWLE) is one...
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
Help us improve our service
King County Metro wants to hear from you! We want your feedback on trip planning tools like maps, schedules and alerts. See if you qualify for the study by taking a short survey. If you complete this survey, you can enter for a chance to win one of ten $100...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
75,150 workers in Kent Area area will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 75,000 workers in the Kent area who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, other illnesses or injuries. The report...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
North Sound city bans Facebook comments
(LAKE STEVENS) The city of Lake Stevens has turned-off the comments on its Facebook page, citing too many spam accounts were using it. Any agency, organization, or city will tell you that a social media presence requires manpower. You have to read, edit, patrol, and distribute messages to the right department.
Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags
The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
Business owners moving on a year after destructive downtown Olympia fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on. The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
Lynnwood man gets 2 years in prison after threatening to shoot Black, Hispanic people
SEATTLE — A Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and for a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Joey David George, 37, has been in federal custody since he was arrested...
Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict
Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial. “Just because Troyer was found not guilty still doesn’t change my opinion about him being an embarrassment to Pierce County. I stand on that,” Gee Scott said on the Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio.
Revelations about Tacoma officer charged in Ellis death could lead to renewed focus on recruits’ mental fitness
PHOTO: Timothy Rankine is one of 3 officers charged in the 2020 beating death of Manuel Ellis. (CREDIT: KOMO) Members of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission want to be absolutely clear on state law, to ensure they can step in and stop a troubled recruit from becoming a cop. In 2019, Timothy Rankin had failed a police academy use of force test, shooting an unarmed virtual suspect. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
