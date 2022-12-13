ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

kingcountymetro.blog

King County Metro wants to hear from you! We want your feedback on trip planning tools like maps, schedules and alerts. See if you qualify for the study by taking a short survey. If you complete this survey, you can enter for a chance to win one of ten $100...
ilovekent.net

75,150 workers in Kent Area area will soon be building WA Cares benefits

A new report has great news for more than 75,000 workers in the Kent area who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, other illnesses or injuries. The report...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

North Sound city bans Facebook comments

(LAKE STEVENS) The city of Lake Stevens has turned-off the comments on its Facebook page, citing too many spam accounts were using it. Any agency, organization, or city will tell you that a social media presence requires manpower. You have to read, edit, patrol, and distribute messages to the right department.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Chronicle

Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags

The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Business owners moving on a year after destructive downtown Olympia fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on. The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.
OLYMPIA, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict

Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial. “Just because Troyer was found not guilty still doesn’t change my opinion about him being an embarrassment to Pierce County. I stand on that,” Gee Scott said on the Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Revelations about Tacoma officer charged in Ellis death could lead to renewed focus on recruits’ mental fitness

PHOTO: Timothy Rankine is one of 3 officers charged in the 2020 beating death of Manuel Ellis. (CREDIT: KOMO) Members of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission want to be absolutely clear on state law, to ensure they can step in and stop a troubled recruit from becoming a cop. In 2019, Timothy Rankin had failed a police academy use of force test, shooting an unarmed virtual suspect. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
TACOMA, WA

