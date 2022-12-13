Read full article on original website
Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup Final
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi's last chance. Kylian Mbappé's shot at emulating Pelé. A third World Cup title for either Argentina or France. Sunday's final is rich with storylines as the 22nd edition of the World Cup ends with a title match fit for the occasion.
Fifa to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has announced an expanded Club World Cup competition which will involve 32 teams from 2025. The head of Fifa had planned an expansion of the competition in late 2017 - set to be played in China in 2021 with 24 teams - but the tournament was postponed due to scheduling issues caused by the Covid pandemic. Yet Infantino seems to have got one of his most radical proposals back on track and announced the latest plan at a press conference in Qatar ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France. Infantino said: “The...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina prepare for showdown against Kylian Mbappe’s France
Lionel Messi has the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares to lead his Argentina side out in the final of the 2022 World Cup against defending champions France on Sunday. Messi is looking to go one better than eight years ago when he missed out on football’s greatest prize at the hands of Germany; Argentina will be full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory against Croatia in the semi-finals. France, meanwhile, saw off Morocco’s valiant challenge in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe looking to guide his...
Goggia breaks 2 fingers in downhill but aims for fast return
The Italian ski team says two-time Olympic medalist Sofia Goggia broke two fingers in her left hand when she hit a gate en route to a second-place finish in a World Cup downhill
