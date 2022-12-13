Lionel Messi has the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares to lead his Argentina side out in the final of the 2022 World Cup against defending champions France on Sunday. Messi is looking to go one better than eight years ago when he missed out on football’s greatest prize at the hands of Germany; Argentina will be full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory against Croatia in the semi-finals. France, meanwhile, saw off Morocco’s valiant challenge in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe looking to guide his...

