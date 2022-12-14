Read full article on original website
Temple holds pre signing day celebration for Nate Mitchell
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With National Signing Day set to occur after school lets out for Christmas Break, Temple High School held a celebration for defensive back Nate Mitchell, who is set to sign with New Mexico State. Mitchell has excelled in the Wildcat secondary over the past...
5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment
Four Harker Heights Knights participate in signing day celebration
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, four Harker Heights Football standouts participated in a signing day celebration, as they prepare to take the next step towards playing Division One football. Even with the early National Signing Day period set to begin on December 21st, the school...
Anthony Hill, 5-star LB and former Texas A&M pledge, announces commitment
Anthony Hill will be a Texas Longhorn. The No. 1 linebacker in the country in the class of 2023 made his announcement on social media on Thursday evening. He was originally scheduled to commit on Dec. 21 —the beginning of the Early Signing Period—but opted to announce his commitment a few days early.
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
Belton ISD sets guidelines for new attendance zones
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Little unsettles parents more than school districts changing attendance zones and shifting where students attend school. Redrawing attendance boundaries most often takes place when new schools are constructed and districts grow. Belton ISD trustees have been working to minimize the effects of growth by setting...
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend
TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
Belton ISD approves new courses for ’23-’24 school year
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District students will have the opportunity to take nine new courses next school year – ranging from computer networking to new world languages and Advanced Placement and Special Education options. The Board of Trustees approved the courses at its regular...
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
Lott mobile home destroyed by early morning fire
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments responded to a house fire in Lott early Thursday morning, leaving the mobile home at a total loss, according to officials. Lott Fire Captain, Tracey Miller, said the homeowner was in the home when the fire ignited but escaped safely. Miller said the homeowner is still searching for his dog.
Update: Man identified after shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the identity of a man involved in a shooting in Temple on Monday. Police have identified the man as 22-year-old Edwin Zavala. Police believe that Zavala shot a female then shot himself. Both were taken to the hospital where Zavala later died, police say.
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
Sam Ukwuachu returns to McLennan Co. Jail
Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault. In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.
Nothing Screams ‘Texas’ Like a Whataburger and H-E-B Combo
This is as Texas as it gets. Honestly, I’m shocked that this is the first I’ve learned of the combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas. Especially seeing as it has been around for almost six years now, according to Chron. The store opened in late January 2017.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
1 dead in crash on I-35 southbound in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said there was a fatal crash on I-35 southbound Thursday morning.
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
