Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
hhsspartana.com
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
WANE-TV
US 30 Corridor presentation draws out public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conversations continued on the U.S. 30 Corridor Project Thursday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave a presentation providing updates to a portion of the Corridor. INDOT laid out their plan for the U.S. 30 Corridor Project, specifically U.S. 30 between Kroemer Stalhut...
WANE-TV
Allen County Council approves purchase of land for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Plans for a new Allen County Jail are moving forward with the approval of the purchase of land for the facility by the Allen County Council Thursday morning. Allen County Council went along with the Allen County Commissioners’ request to draw from a $20 million pot...
WANE-TV
Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry to release OWI arrest video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
WANE-TV
Plan commission paves way for Huntertown luxury garages
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Luxury garages are coming to Huntertown. The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to allow an Arizona-based company’s bid to bring up to 140 self-storage garages for people to show off luxury cars or boats in a “Man Cave/She Shed” atmosphere at a fork between Indiana 3 and Lima Road.
WANE-TV
Recount set for SACS school board election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen School Board election is set for Friday. This comes after an Allen Superior Court judge issued an order approving a recount Tuesday. Doug Copley filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to...
WANE-TV
Full transcript of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest video statement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that video of his October arrest of OWI will be released. The following is the transcript of the Mayor’s statement regarding the release. Good morning. Thank you for joining me today. The evening of October 8, 2022 was undoubtedly...
WANE-TV
Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
WANE-TV
Data expert: City’s ‘low cost of living’ doesn’t hold true
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, Fort Wayne has been touted for the city’s low cost of living. That, however, is offset by the Summit City’s low wages, according to one statistics expert. The Bureau of Economic Analysis recently released the 2021 regional price parities report,...
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne leaf collection ending for the season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne leaf collection crews began their work back on October 31 and they are expected to finish up Thursday. The leaf collection schedule indicates they are working in the central part of Fort Wayne. If you still have bagged leaves that need picked up you...
WOWO News
Redevelopment Commission approves repurpose of historical Schaab metal facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (News Release) – The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has approved the sale of the Schaab Metal Products building at 1216 N. Harrison St. to Schaab Riverfront Plaza LLC., a development group led by local developer Don Steininger. Steininger has pledged a private investment of $5 million in the adaptive reuse of the building.
WANE-TV
Former Philharmonic president criticizes management’s stance on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management continue, a former prominent Philharmonic voice spoke out against the management’s current stance. Christopher Guerin, the former president of the Philharmonic from 1985-2005, said he believes the Philharmonic does not “seem to believe...
westbendnews.net
Paulding Introduces New Government Site at McDonald Pike Drive
The Paulding County Commissioners scheduled an Open House for December 2, 2022. The entire county was invited to tour the new County office building. The facility has been slowly prepared over the past year with various county government services relocating their offices to 451 McDonald Pike Avenue. Not all Paulding...
Crews to work on stretch of West Jefferson to improve right of way
Crews are working on a stretch of West Jefferson near Swinney Park.
WANE-TV
Local first responders compete in Battle of the Badges blood drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel engaged in a friendly competition Thursday during the 28th Battle of the Badges blood drive. Hosted by American Red Cross, the event sparks a good-natured rivalry among first responder groups and helps ensure the blood supply...
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion
Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
Comments / 0