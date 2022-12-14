Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season. Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and another five in the shootout for the Kings. They had lost two in a row and 10 of their previous 15 games. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored in the second period to give Boston the lead. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Boston.
Idaho8.com
Stars snap Caps’ win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals and deny Alex Ovechkin another major milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Washington’s winning streak ended at five.
Idaho8.com
Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Penguins. They won for the seventh consecutive time and are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games. Tristan Jarry made 32 saves to win his sixth consecutive start. Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida.
Idaho8.com
Hart, Flyers send Devils to 4th straight loss, 2-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carter Hart matched his career high with 48 saves and Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 8:14 to play as the Philadelphia Flyers extended the New Jersey Devils’ season-high skid to four games with a 2-1 win. Scott Laughton also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game winless streak. Jack Hughes scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves as New Jersey fell to 0-3-1 in its last four. Hart was the only reason they lost. He not only stopped all but one shot but at least a dozen were top-quality chances.
Idaho8.com
Point starts 3-goal third, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 4-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point extended his goal streak to five games, backup Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his seventh straight win, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Brandon Hagel had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored. Nikita Kucherov had three assists in his second consecutive game. Tampa Bay closed out a 5-1 homestand. Columbus’ Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots. Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 2-7-1 on the road.
Idaho8.com
Vesey scores twice as Rangers down Maple Leafs 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey had two goals, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 for their fifth straight win. Vesey snapped a tie with 4:27 left in the second period. He added an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining for his fifth of the season. Filip Chytil also scored for New York, and Vincent Trocheck had two assists. Toronto lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11. It went 12-0-3 in its previous 15 games. The Maple Leafs also had recorded a point in nine straight road games, including seven wins.
